Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Body Language Reveals Our Favorite Couple Is Rock Solid

Is there a cuter, more couple-goals-worthy duo in all of Hollywood than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? No. The answer is no. From the minute their relationship went public in 2011, it seemed we were looking at a real and passionate love connection. In the years since, the two have gotten married and had two children together, but one thing that hasn't changed about them is how totally into one another they appear to be in every photo, interview, and social media post. To the novice eye, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's body language would appear confirm that they are solid, but with seemingly-in-love celebrity couples splitting up all the time (R.I.P. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt), you can't help but worry that maybe we're missing something about Blake and Ryan.

To get to the real heart of this celebrity couple, I reached out to body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, to help give us insight into the real dynamic of this celebrity golden couple. Is it all a ruse and is love dead? Or are Blake and Ryan the real deal? Here is what Wood sees when she looks at photos of them together.

1. They Have A Strong Romantic And Sexual Connection

The first thing Wood notices in the above image of Blake and Ryan is the couple’s sexual and romantic connection. This is evident in the way their torsos are angled toward each other to form what Wood refers to as a "love V." "If you look at her pelvis, [it's] aimed and pushed in toward him," says Wood. "If you look at him, even his feet are in a love V, and the pelvis is even just a little bit more twisted toward her. That shows a ... very nice and balanced sexual connection with one another."

Balancing that sexual energy, Wood also sees a couple that is emotionally connected and loves spending time together. "My favorite thing, and what I’m sure everyone else is noticing in this photo, is the direct eye contact," says Wood. But what really stands out to her are their smiles: "If you look at the teeth, see how they're matching? Specifically the upper front teeth — which show joy — are absolutely aligned. That shows a moment where they are absolutely connected in joy to be with one another."

2. Blake Is Very Protective Of Her Man

In this image, which was taken at Ryan's walk of fame star ceremony, Wood sees Blake as being both supportive and protective of her husband. According to her, Ryan may be experiencing some nervousness, as evidenced by the tightness in his jaw and mouth, but in response, Blake rests a calming hand on him. "I like the way her fingers are resting on his stomach," says Wood. "They are a little splayed out, so it's a bit more like wanting to show a little bit of ownership and protection."

And Ryan is seemingly grateful for her subtle support. Wood explains, "If you look at his pelvis and his legs, you'll see his weight is leaned in toward her... especially since this is his event, this shows, 'Yeah, we're a unit; we're together.'"

3. They Are Family Goals, Too

In this image of the family all together, the aspect that stands out most to Wood is how comfortable and natural they all seem. She points out, "[Blake] has the baby with both arms wrapped gently, but holding securely... you can see that these are holding motions that she uses all the time, that the baby is the most important thing." Similarly, Ryan's "hands are held beneath his daughter — it's a strong hold, but it's a relaxed hold." The reason this is significant, according to Wood, is that their ease and comfort show the two of them regularly hold their children, that this is their normal, and that they are both very involved with the children.

All in all, things are looking bright for Blake and Ryan's relationship. "They want be seen, they feel [like] a unit, and [they] definitely have a matching energy around that connection," says Wood. "There’s not one person that’s pulling or pushing or holding tight — there’s not a competition between the two of them."

In other words, it’s safe to assume that this relationship is rock solid and will likely go the distance. Love lives on another day.

