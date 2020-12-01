Don't pay attention to the rumors, people. Blake Horstmann's response to Becca Kufrin dating rumors confirms they are not an item. “Me and Becca are friends,” Hortsmann revealed during a Nov. 30 Q&A on his Instagram page, per Us Weekly. “Let the woman be single for a while she don’t need no damn man to be happy. She is living her best life.” Hortsmann later noted that he believes there is “so much pressure on women to find a man” and that he feels "it’s ridiculous." Love that feminist take outta him.

ICYMI: Hortsmann was the runner up during Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, ultimately losing to Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin and Yrigoyen stayed together for two years, until finally announcing their split in September. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin tearfully revealed during the Sept. 1 episode of her and Rachel Lindsay's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And if you've followed me on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends and he was out on the West Coast doing the same, and we were really just trying to take time and gain some clarity on what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a Nov. 2 appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast, Hortsmann confirmed he's been chatting with Kufrin since her split. But just as friends, you guys! “We’ve chatted a little bit. I told her I support her, and I hope she’s doing well and everything, but it’s just a friendship,” he shared. “We have a good relationship. I think, for the most part, we’ve been friendly the whole time since even the finale. There’s never been any kind of weirdness between us.”

As for Yrigoyen, Hortsmann told Iaconetti and Higgins that he hasn't spoken to him "in a bit." Yrigoyen is now publicly in a new relationship with Alex Farrar and Hortsmann seemed to wish him nothing but the best. He shared during his Almost Famous appearance, “I haven’t chatted with him about the relationship or anything... But I think everybody deserves happiness, so I hope this one sticks for him, I guess.”

Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kufrin, on the other, hand seems to be enjoying single life. "Part of me is a little excited now that I'm, like, you know, newly single to see what fellas might come my way," she told Lindsay during the Sept. 29 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. And Lindsay seems to be ready, willing, and able to set her up as soon as the time comes.

“[I think about setting her up] all the time, but I want Becca to do it when she’s ready. I know that she is fully enjoying herself in L.A. She’s always wanted to be here. And those are sacrifices that you make in a relationship when maybe one partner doesn’t. So now that she is not tied down, she can live her best life, which she’s doing,” Lindsay told Us Weekly in November. “And I think Becca is open to start dating again, but obviously coming out of an engagement, she wants to make sure that she takes her time, and she does right, unlike other people.”

Um, did you spot that shade at Yrigoyen and his new girlfriend? Lol. Now that is what I call a ride or die bestie.