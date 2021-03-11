Fans still aren't totally sure where Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan stand after their February 2021 reunion in Tampa, but luckily, Blake Horstmann is here with the tea. During an appearance on Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, the Bachelorette alum (who was with the duo in Tampa) talked about the exes' current status, and Blake Horstmann's quote about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan was so revealing. "If you step back and look at it like it's a normal relationship, of course, they're gonna see each other again," Horstmann said. "And they still care about each other, you can't just turn that off." However, Horstmann isn't sure whether the two have a romantic future.

"Now, whether they're trying to get back together or not, I don't really know too much," he added. "But they still care for each other." Horstmann, who was the runner-up from Season 14 of The Bachelorette, said the 2021 Super Bowl was "the first time" he met Flannagan in person, and apparently, he saw why Weber would want to keep her in his life. "Let's just say they care a lot about each other," Horstmann continued, adding, "And it's just like a regular relationship, you know? Very rarely do you break up and never talk to that person again or never see that person again."

ICYMI, Weber announced his breakup from Flanagan to fans in an Instagram post on Dec. 31, noting that things "simply didn't work out in the end." Soon after, in a Jan. 4 statement to Entertainment Tonight, the pilot said, "Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn't better or worse than the other; we're just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating."

The two briefly sparked reconciliation rumors when they appeared to go clubbing together in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 6, and even though the two are apparently on good terms, Weber told Elite Daily in March 2021 that dating is "the last thing on [his] mind at the moment." According to Weber, he's currently taking a break from dating to focus on himself. As he explained to Elite Daily, "Breakups suck, but they're supposed to suck. It shows how much that relationship meant to you."

Hopefully Weber and Flanagan will remain friends, even if they don't end up getting back together.