Blac Chyna is seemingly keeping up with the Kardashians. After some sister drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian turned into a fist fight on the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans had a lot to say — and it looks like Chyna does, too. While Khloé Kardashian wasn't directly involved in the brawl, she did attempt to break it up, and, of course, spoke out about it on Twitter, saying she would easily win in a fight against Kourtney because of their height difference. Well, Black Chyna's Instagram about her height may be an indirect jab at Khloé.

As usual, Khloé live tweeted the April 2 episode of KUWTK, which saw the aftermath of Kim and Kourtney's fight play out. Long story short, during a convo at Khloé's house, Kourt felt attacked by Kim's comments about her lack of work ethic, so she threw a water bottle at Kim's head. Things escalated into a full-on fist fight, with both Kim and Kourtney slapping and throwing punches until Khloé was able to separate them.

Naturally, fans were super intrigued and wondered what Khloé would have done in Kim's situation. "I would demolish Kourts ass lol don’t play," she tweeted. "I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day #KUWTK."

And just like that, it seems Koko's comments caught the attention Chyna In a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Chyna simply captioned a now-expired IG Story, "What about 5'2?" along with the thinking emoji.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Knowing Chyna's rocky history with the Kardashian family, fans quickly speculated it was her way of saying she could "demolish" Khloé in a fight.

Khloé hasn't spoken out about the speculation that Chyna's reported Instagram was directed at her, but from her previous tweets and quotes about forgiveness, it appears Khloé is ready to move on from any and all drama.