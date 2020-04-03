The 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is already bringing the drama, and a lot of it. During the premiere episode on March 26, fans saw a fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get so heated, it actually turned physical. The second episode put focus on why Kourtney felt verbally attacked by her sister, showed what went down right after the fist fight, and gave a look at whose side Khloè Kardashian took. The tweets about Khloè Kardashian's role in Kim and Kourtney's fight are so split, but there's one common theme: Violence is never the answer.

Ahead of the Thursday, April 2, episode of KUWTK, Kim revealed the fight was even more intense than what fans saw behind the scenes during an interview on The Tonight Show. She said it even led production to be shut down for an entire week.

So when the show resumed on Thursday, April 2, there was a lot to get into. The cameras showed Khloè stepping in to break up the fight, before Kourtney screamed: "Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f*cking day? Like, it’s torture."

A confused Khloè went on to say that she thought Kim's triggering comments about lack of work were pointed at Kendall Jenner, not Kourtney. Kourtney then explained that she feels her sister's attitudes towards her are completely different when the cameras are rolling, and stormed out saying she's "stuck in this f*cking trap."

Talking to the camera, Khloè shared: "I think Kim and I are both really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly. We don't really know where all of this has come from. We know there's been friction recently but I don't know if any of us knew it was this bad and heavy. It's really surprising that it's gone this far."

After Khloè's comments aired, viewers took to Twitter with their opinions, and there were plenty of different thoughts on her role in Kim and Kourt's fight.

Many fans were not happy with Khloè seemingly taking Kim's side by dragging Kourtney when both sisters were equally to blame. They couldn't help but point out that Kourtney was walking away when Kim ran up behind her to continue their fight, but Khloè only scolded Kourtney for getting physical with Kim.

Ultimately, Kourtney decided it's time for her to take a break from filming. While this is surely not going to be the last argument the Kardashian sisters get into, hopefully it'll be the last physical one.