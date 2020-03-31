Music has been an integral part of keeping people connected amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Some celebrities have taken to IG live to perform free concerts for fans around the world, while other stars have gathered all their famous friends for one big singalong video to lift fans' spirits. Talk shows have pulled a similar move by inviting guests to perform remotely from wherever they are self-quarantining. On Monday, March 30, CBS premiered their Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special with musical performances by BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and more. Billie Eilish's performance of "Everything I Wanted" on Homefest was nothing short of amazing.

This Late Late Show episode was definitely one to remember, as it had Corden hosting from his garage, BTS performing in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli performing in Italy, Dua Lipa performing in London, and Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and John Legend performing in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, Late Late Show executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe have been thinking of a way to continue the show since it went off air. "Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now," Winston and Crabbe said in a statement. "With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits."

Fans can always count on Billie Eilish to give them a memorable performance, and she didn't disappoint. Sitting at a grand piano alongside her brother Finneas, she belted out "Everything I Wanted," and it was beyond beautiful. Her vocals were so perfect, it sounded EXACTLY like the track.

You can watch her performance with Finneas below.

As if her voice wasn't already therapeutic enough, Eilish even held several adorable puppies in her lap as she sang, truly making this the content fans have been needing.

She also took a moment to address the unusual circumstances that surround us. "Self-isolation is a real buzzkill. Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody,” she said. “It’s a weird time.”

“Sometime in the next few weeks I’ll feel the urge to write about all this,” Finneas added.

That's going to be an epic song for sure.

