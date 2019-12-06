Billie Eilish expressed her opinion about Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress during a recent interview, and Little Monsters were not having it. In case you didn't know, Eilish is a vegan, so when her brother, Finneas, brought up Gaga's infamous look in a new interview, Billie Eilish's reaction to Lady Gaga's meat dress did not sit well with Gaga fans. If you'll believe it, Eilish's one word response got #BillieEilishIsOverParty trending among Gaga fans.

In an interview with Variety released on Dec. 5, Eilish reflected on growing up watching the Grammy's — especially the red carpet fashion. "It's an honor," Eilish said. "I grew up watching the Grammys — we all did — I used to judge all the girls' dress ... I barely paid attention to the music. It's very cool to be in the world of being nominated at all."

O'Connell then quipped, "Was the meat dress a Grammys event?" No. No it wasn't. But that didn't stop Eilish from reacting with a grossed out look.

"Yiiikes," Eilish said, cringing.

Well, Eilish quickly became Gaga fans' least favorite person, with many expressing their feelings about her in harsh tweets.

Fans will recall when Gaga rocked the statement ensemble at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards (not the Grammys). Here's the look if you don't remember it.

Hit the 3:15 mark on the video below to see Eilish's (relatable) reaction.

Here's how Gaga stans reacted on Twitter.

However, Eilish's fans, and even some Little Monsters, defended Eilish, pointing out that she has a right to her own opinion and Gaga wouldn't be happy with her fans for getting #billieilishisoverparty trending on Twitter. Gaga, after all, is an outspoken advocate for anti-bullying.

Twitter seems to have it out for Eilish, who recently came under fire for not knowing who Van Halen was. I mean, she is 17-years-old.

Gaga and Eilish have yet to comment on the backlash over Eilish's reaction to the meat dress, because, chances are, they have bigger things to worry about — like their booming careers.