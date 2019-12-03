She oozes rock n' roll, is practically an icon herself, and at the age of 17, has already made a massive impact on the music industry. But, apparently, Billie Eilish doesn't know who Van Halen is. Now, given that she was born nearly 30 years after the rock band formed, one can hardly blame her. Seriously, give the girl a break. For this reason, these tweets defending Billie Eilish for not knowing Van Halen are giving me life.

It seems like everyone came out of the woodwork to defend Eilish from all of the angry cyber boomers out there. The controversy all started after her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the talk show host quizzed her about her knowledge of music icons. Eilish was quick to say yes, she does know who Madonna is, but when Jimmy asked Billie to "name a Van Halen," she responded with "who?!"

Unsurprisingly, some Van Halen fans and overly-opinionated people in the Twittersphere felt some type of way, but, for the most part, the internet was on Eilish's side. In fact, after catching wind of the video, even Eddie Van Halen's own son had some words of support to share.

You can check out the video in question for yourself.

And here are some of the best tweets defending Eilish.

The best tweet of all just might have come from Smashmouth. Yes, as in the '90s rock band that gave us "All Star."

And Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, had the perfect response to the controversy.

"If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like," he wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans flipped the tables.

After all of this, the members of Van Halen probably know who Eilish is and vice versa. And since I'm a sucker for a plot twist, after all of this heated back and forth, perhaps it's time for a collab, guys.