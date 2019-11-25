Never once has Billie Eilish foregone making a memorable fashion statement on a red carpet. Never once. Remember her Sailor Moon outfit at the 2019 iHeart Radio Awards? How about the PowerPuff Girl outfit at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards? Well, add Billie Eilish's 2019 American Music Awards to the list.

Leave it to the likes of artists like Eilish and Kesha to make things you never imagined could be fashion, well, fashion. Kesha arrived to the American Music Awards wearing what looked like a Versace bathrobe. And Eilish arrived to the award show looking like... a chic beekeeper? Seriously, no shade. I'd drop an embarrassing amount of money on this outfit immediately. It's Eilish's accessories that lend themselves to the overall beekeeper vibe.

Wearing matching top, pants and sneakers, most likely from Burberry, judging from the recognizable print, Eilish paired the look with a white hat, the sides of which hang low over her ears and down to her shoulder blades, and crystal-laden silver necklaces. Over the custom white hat, also by Burberry, is a crystal-covered netting, which matches the netted long sleeves coming out from underneath Eilish's top. I can't say the threat of bees swarming is particularly imminent at the American Music Awards, but strangers things have happened, I guess. Regardless, Eilish is prepared, and fans are absolutely buzzing about this look.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

While it's hard to see, well, any part of Eilish's beauty look under her hat and net, she did take the headpiece off for the actual ceremony. Rest assured her signature lime green roots are still in tact. I guess we'll never know if she wore eye makeup, and if so, what it looked like, but the coordinating Burberry shades are the cherry on top of this matchy-matchy look.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Tonight, Eilish is nominated for a whopping six American Music Awards, one of which she already won: Best Alternative Rock Artist (Winner), Best Pop/Rock Album, Best New Artist, Best Pop/Rock Female Artist, Best Social Artist, and Best Video. Here's hoping she buzzes through the night scooping up wins for every single one.