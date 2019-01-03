Now that HBO has finally told us when the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere (this April, in case you missed it), the next big network premiere mystery is when Big Little Lies will return for its second season. Fans have been waiting for any news about the highly anticipated upcoming season of the drama for over a year, but now Nicole Kidman has revealed when we can expect to jump back into Monterey. Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere in June, Kidman stated while celebrating New Year's Eve.

Over the past several months, Big Little Lies fans have gotten a ton of information about Season 2, but the premiere date still has yet to be officially revealed. Thankfully, Nicole Kidman gave us our first idea of when to expect the new season. During an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Dec. 31, Kidman said that the season is currently being edited with the intention to premiere sometime in June.

June, I think. We’re looking at June. We’re still in the midst of editing it.

So, it sounds like we still have several months to wait before we find out what Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Renata are up to these days, but at least now we have an idea of when Season 2 will most likely premiere. A June premiere would mean a two-and-a-half year gap between the two seasons of Big Little Lies, since the first season premiered in February of 2017.

Though that is a notably large hiatus, it makes sense given the nature of the show and the in-demand caliber of the actresses working on it. Big Little Lies was originally billed as a miniseries, implying that the seven episodes of Season 1 would stand alone. But at the end of 2017, HBO surprised fans by renewing the show for a second season. Season 2 entered production at the beginning of 2018, and filming mostly took place over the summer as the movie-star actresses juggled the series with other blockbuster projects, including big-screen starring roles from last year like A Wrinkle in Time, Adrift, Boy Erased, and Destroyer.

Plus, the second season is adding Meryl Streep to the cast! At the very beginning of 2018, HBO announced that Streep will play Mary Louis Wright, the mother of Celeste's abusive husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), in the new season. Since Season 1 ended with Bonnie killing Perry by pushing him down a staircase as the rest of the women agreed to cover up the murder, Streep's arrival as Perry's mother is certainly going to complicate things for the Monterey moms.

We have already seen a few photos that help illuminate what will happen in Season 2 of Big Little Lies. HBO released a first look at Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, looking at a tablet with Celeste and her two grandsons. And a viral photo also showed that Reese Witherspoon's Madeline Mackenzie will hurl an ice cream cone at Mary Louise Wright at some point in the season.

Although nothing is official just yet, fans can expect Big Little Lies Season 2 to drop around June.