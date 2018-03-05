Beyoncé decided to go vegan right before Coachella, so I decided to go vegan right before Coachella. JK, I'm not quite ready to part with my beloved meats and cheeses just yet, but Queen Bey sure is. Over the weekend, the "Hold Up" singer shared an Instagram of her and her dancers rehearsing ahead of the April music festival, and in the caption, Bey declared that it is now officially "Vegan Time!!" Cue me and the rest of the Beyoncé stans in the world looking up Beyoncé's favorite vegan foods to figure out how to eat like a queen for the next month.

If you've been following (or, more accurately, worshipping) Beyoncé for a while now, then you probably know this is far from the first time the singer has gone vegan. According to The New York Times, she and JAY-Z embarked on a 22-day vegan challenge together for the first time back in December 2013, when they'd just become partners in a vegan meal delivery service created by their trainer and life coach Marco Borges. That service, called 22 Days Nutrition, quickly took off in popularity after getting the Bey-and-JAY seal of approval, and now, the couple regularly returns to this same 22-day vegan challenge.

In a 2015 interview with People, Borges explained why the power couple loves this program so much, and why they keep coming back to it:

They walked away with a greater understanding of the powerful benefits of plant-based nutrition. They were getting people saying, "Your skin has this glow." And who doesn’t like being told they look awesome?

But it's not just your appearance that can change. "[Vegan] foods typically promote good digestion and detoxification, efficiently nourishing and eliminating toxins from the body," says Paula Simpson, a holistic nutritionist, biochemist, and co-founder of Zea Skin Solutions. These benefits, she tells Elite Daily, not only make you look great on the outside, but they make you feel great on the inside, too.

Now, I would tell you to go for the full Beyoncé experience and try 22 Days Nutrition's actual 22-day meal plan, but unless you've got over $600 to shell out at the moment, you might need something a bit more affordable to get you started. Trust me, you don't have to be as rich as Beyoncé to eat like Beyoncé. Here are a few of her favorite vegan foods, and ways you can replicate them at home.

1 Avocado Toast, Because Of Course Giphy People can make fun of millennials all they want for eating avocado toast, because as long as Beyoncé's into it, who cares what the haters have to say? The "Irreplaceable" singer Instagrammed a photo of a decadent-looking avocado toast over the weekend as part of her "vegan time" announcement, and while your guess is as good as mine as to what's actually piled atop Bey's creation (perhaps red peppers and mint leaves?), there are countless ways to prepare the plant-based dish at home. The Edgy Veg lists three super simple vegan avocado toast recipes, and personally, I've got my eye on the one with tomatoes and a pesto vinaigrette. Yum.

3 A Thin-Crust Pizza For Friday Night Indulgences Giphy Who ever said pizza can't be vegan? Borges told People that one of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's favorite vegan meals comes from his recipe book The 22-Day Revolution: a delicious thin-crust pizza. Fair warning: The recipe, which can be found in full here, includes a few ingredients you might not already have in your kitchen (especially if you don't usually stick to a vegan diet), like brown-rice flour and tapioca flour, which you'll need to make the pizza dough. The "cheese" is made from a unique and tasty blend of cashews, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and sea salt to taste, according to People. I don't know about you guys, but my mouth is watering just thinking about this meal.