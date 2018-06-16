Guys, the moment has finally come: Queen Bey and her rapper husband have released a collaborative piece of work (yes, I'm serious). In case you're wondering, Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Everything Is Love album became available on Saturday, June 16, and it was the probably the best surprise ever. As a musician, I'm always down for a good collaboration — but teamwork between the Carters is a special surprise. As you could imagine, I can't wait to listen.

If you want to listen, too, you should probably download Tidal. According to Pitchfork, Everything Is Love is only available on that specific streaming service, which JAY-Z co-owns. Apparently, Tidal has credited Beyoncé and JAY-Z's new piece of work to the Carters themselves, and I'm sure the couple has been working hard on the new music. Between touring, album releases, and writing their newly-released project, there's no doubt in my mind that this power couple has had their hands full throughout the past year or so.

Writing a new album wasn't the only addition to their daily work schedule, though. The couple also released a music video for their track, "APES**T," which appears on the new album. The video hit the web the moment Everything Is Love came out, which makes this release a double whammy.

Beyoncé on YouTube

Wait! I'm sorry, this was a triple whammy, because the Carters also released a single on Saturday that isn't on their new album, per Pitchfork. The single is called "SALUD," and you can listen to is on Tidal. I don't know about you, but I'm about to cancel all of my Saturday night plans just so I can listen to all of this new music. TBH, I'm a little overwhelmed.

In fact, this collaborative effort is making me a little curious. What inspired this teamwork, anyway? After Beyoncé's Lemonade release in 2016 and JAY-Z's 4:44 release in 2017, you'd think that the duo would have their hands full with their own artistic endeavors. Then again, this is the Carters we're talking about; it seems like they're constantly working on something new, and I'm so excited to know that they've finally worked together on a project.

More to come.