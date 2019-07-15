Beyonce & JAY-Z's Baby Advice For Meghan & Harry At The 'Lion King' Premiere Is On Point

The queen and the duchess have finally met. Yup, it happened. Beyoncé and Meghan Markle have officially met each other. Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended The Lion King premiere in London on July 14, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance at the event. Like they do at all of their royal engagements, the Duke and Duchess met with fans at the premiere, then strolled into the venue and met with the cast and film creators. That's when the English royals got to chat with the American royals, and Beyoncé and JAY-Z's baby advice for Meghan and Harry atThe Lion King premiere was pretty on point.

After they went through and met Lion King cast members like Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Pharrell (who worked as a producer on the film's soundtrack), Elton John (who was a close friend of Princess Diana), and Disney CEO Bog Iger, Harry and Meghan finally got to talk with Bey and Jay. Beyoncé's face lit up as she and Meghan hugged for the first time (she said "my princess" as it happened), and I can already feel a group text between Beyoncé, Meghan, Serena Williams, and Michelle Obama starting.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyoncé was heard saying "the baby, so beautiful" to Meghan, referencing little baby Archie, who was christened just the week prior. Harry also looked super excited to be meeting JAY-Z, once he joined the conversation. And in true Prince Harry fashion, he joked with Beyoncé, saying, "You've been rather busy," as he greeted her. I swear I can hear Bey laugh and say "this one!" as she hugs Harry, so maybe that was in response to Harry's busy comment.

This royal moment, brought to you by The Lion Queen.

Naturally, the couples started talking about their babies.

As he met Prince Harry, JAY-Z was reportedly heard saying, "Congrats on the birth of your baby." Then Prince Harry was heard asking how Rumi and Sir Carter (who turned 2 on June 13) were doing.

"They are not here. They don’t come on every trip," Beyoncé replied. "We left them at home. They would love to have been here."

Then JAY was heard giving some parenting advice to the new parents. "The best advice I can give you: always find some time for yourself," he was reportedly heard saying. I guess that's why Rumi and Sir aren't in London!

It's hard to make out everything they're saying to each other throughout the videos of the moment, but all of their faces are beaming throughout the entire exchange, and Bey and JAY were clearly heard saying "we love you guys" at one point. Photos of the two couples talking were posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram, as well. Do I see double dates in their future?!

This hug is making me emotional.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This one, too.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wait... triple date with the Obamas?!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barack and Michelle are literally Bey, JAY, Meghan, and Harry's mutual friends. Imagine having them as mutual friends. Imagine that date. Imagine it. OMG, Serena Williams and her hubby could join, too! I'm literally getting overly excited at just the possibility of this happening.

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle have finally met, y'all. What a time.