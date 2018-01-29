Beyonce At The Grammys Became A Huge Meme & The Photo Is So Good
Beyoncé showed up to the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28, dressed in all black with a killer hat and extra AF jewelry to boot, and it was truly a wonder to behold. The only person who upstaged her (and is capable of upstaging her, TBFH) was Blue Ivy Carter herself. (It makes sense. She is Beyoncé Jr., after all.) But before Bey and Blue even joined JAY-Z in the Grammys crowd, we had an epic weekend of pre-Grammys celebrations with photos of the Carters galore. As a result, Beyoncé at the Grammys became one of the biggest memes of the weekend. There's a photo from Clive Davis' Grammys party circulating the Twitter-sphere right now that shows Beyoncé and JAY-Z strolling down a hallway looking all blissful and what not. In the background, there's an old woman staring at them with her mouth wide open simply in shock that she was looking at Beyoncé in the flesh. I have never related to anything more in my life.
The photo was taken on Saturday night either before or after JAY-Z and Beyoncé made their way to the Clive Davis Grammys party. Bey was wearing that now-iconic black dress with the black beret, looking flawless as always, and this woman was just walking down a hallway... minding her own business...
When suddenly, Beyoncé appears!
It instantly became the meme of the weekend.
Beyoncé's MANY Grammy looks stunned us all because obviously.
Beyoncé's hat at the Grammys was also a hit in the meme world.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter were at the Grammys to support JAY-Z, as he was up for eight awards (and criminally lost all of them). So basically, Bey and Jay came dressed in all black to mourn the losses Lemonade suffered last year and to be prepared just in case they also had to mourn the losses of 4:44. The Grammys did the Carters dirty these past two years, fam. But at least Blue was there to make us feel better.
Blue Ivy Carter shushed Beyoncé during the Grammys, and it was one of the funniest moments of the night. Beyoncé may run the world, but Blue Ivy Carter runs their home.
What a blessing it is to have new Beyoncé and Blue Ivy memes in the world. There were some wonderful Blue and Bey moments at the 2017 Grammys, as well. When Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, she talked about wanting to create music that reflected the beauty of her children and all black women in her acceptance speech. She said,
I'm not sobbing onto my keyboard, YOU ARE. OK, OK, OK, enough of the serious sentimental stuff.
Beyoncé showed up to the Grammys looking like she was testing out looks for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and for that, I am eternally grateful.
THESE ARE BLESSED TWEETS.