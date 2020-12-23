As happy as I am for Zac Clark, it def wasn't easy saying goodbye to the other frontrunners from Season 16 of The Bachelorette. At least Ben Smith's Instagram about his breakup with Tayshia Adams makes it clear there's no hard feelings on his part. Following the Dec. 22 season finale, Smith took to IG to wish Adams well, and I'll warn you: His message will likely break your heart all over again. The Army vet shared a sweet note written in white text on a black background, which began, "Thank you. Thank you for you patience. Thank you for seeing me, for always listening, and for trying your best to know me on the deepest level." BRB, sobbing.

Smith continued, "I struggle. I struggle to be the person you need and I still struggle knowing what's enough. You're beautiful inside and out and I'm so incredibly grateful for your heart. What's meant for you will find you. And what's meant for me? I'm ready to receive. To a deeper connection to self and an ever increasing opportunity to give love." He captioned the message, "Tv is weird 💜," and somehow, that caption makes his post even more endearing, IMO.

The heartfelt message is a bit surprising, considering Adams initially sent Smith home for his failure to fully express how he felt about her. During the Dec. 15 hometown dates episode, Smith told just about everyone he was in love with Adams — except, of course, for Adams herself — so it was pretty devastating when he was sent packing. He later confessed to the camera, "I'm in love with her. I should have told her. I'm terrified I won't get to tell her how I feel." And though Smith did end up returning and finally telling Adams how he felt, it was apparently too little too late.

Even though he didn't end up with Adams in the end, it seems Smith has still learned a lot from his journey. Going forward, I hope he's more willing to open his heart — and perhaps he'll get a chance to do so on Bachelor in Paradise or as the next Bachelor.