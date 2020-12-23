Ben Smith had quite the journey on The Bachelorette this season. He opened up a lot to Bachelorette Tayshia Adams this season and made it to her final four guys. He was eliminated after the hometown dates, but decided to come back and tell Tayshia he loves her after she had her overnights. But even after all that back and forth, he still wasn't the guy for Tayshia, and so now Bachelor Nation wants to know: What is Ben Smith doing after The Bachelorette?

Ben may not have ended up with Tayshia, but he earned lots and lots of fans in Bachelor Nation after his time on The Bachelorette, thanks in part to how he learned to be vulnerable through his conversations with Tayshia. Throughout the season, the Army vet opened up about his past struggles with his body image and eating disorders, and his post-Bachelorette life includes a lot of promoting healthy fitness. He works with a training program called Your Bodybuilding Club, and has posted lots of exercise selfies on his Instagram since leaving The Bachelorette.

Ben seems to be back in his home city of Venice Beach, California, and enjoying all the beachy vibes it has to offer. He also has been spending lots of time snapping some cute dog pics and enjoying some leisurely reading time.

During his time on The Bachelorette, Ben also opened up about the fact that he tried taking his own life in the past. After bravely sharing his story on the show, Ben has been vocal about mental health awareness online. He's posted several inspirational messages to his followers on Instagram, now using his platform to help other people feel a little less alone.

Of course, once someone becomes a Bachelor Nation alum, there's always the hope that they'll show up again on another Bachelor franchise show. Nothing's been confirmed yet, but Ben has plenty of fans who are already hoping to see him on Bachelor in Paradise or even take on the title of Bachelor himself in 2022. Fans will just have to wait and see what's next for him.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.