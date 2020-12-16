At this point in any season of The Bachelorette, it's usually tough to say goodbye to any of the guys. Once the Bachelorette has narrowed things down to her final four and gone on hometown dates with them, things are pretty serious. That's the definitely the case this time around, with all four of Tayshia Adams' final four guys rocking a pretty vocal fan base. But, unfortunately, someone had to go home this week, and that unlucky guy was Ben Smith. Fans are pretty upset about the breakup and they're wondering, why did Tayshia eliminate Ben on The Bachelorette?

Ben has been a major fan-favorite this season of The Bachelorette, so it's no surprise that Bachelor Nation is taking to Twitter to voice their outrage over his elimination. His easygoing nature combined with his vulnerability in sharing details of his past with Tayshia have made Ben a lovable frontrunner. But going into the hometown dates, Tayshia still felt like Ben had some walls up and wasn't showing her his full self. "I definitely am falling for Ben, but until Ben says it that's when it's really gonna mean something," Tayshia said. Unfortunately, Ben didn't make his feelings clear enough to Tayshia, because she decided to send him packing.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

