As Season 16 of The Bachelorette comes to a close, it's clear there are some major fan-favorites among the contestants. While some of the guys seem like they could be on the show simply to gain fame and Instagram followers, there's the occasional person who comes off so sincere, viewers can't help but fall in love with them. These tweets about Ben on Tayshia's Bachelorette season prove he falls into that latter category.

From the start of Tayshia's journey, Ben has been a frontrunner for all the right reasons. While yes, he's hot AF, there's much more to the 29-year-old personal trainer than meets the eye. According to his ABC bio, he's a fan of hitting the dance floor and writing love letters, both dreamy attributes, IMO. As for what he's looking for in a partner, he "wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available." This makes sense, since Ben's the king of healthy communication.

Ben's lovability first became apparent to fans in the Nov. 17 episode, when he sang a sad little song about not getting a group date rose. He charmed viewers by singing: "Hi, I'm Ben. I didn't get a rose... again." While that was cute and all, it the Dec. 1 episode that really made viewers and Tayshia alike take note of Ben's honest candor and emotional intelligence.

The Army veteran opened up about his 15-year experience with bulimia, a revelation Tayshia felt let her in and resulted in him not only receiving a rose, but also the support of viewers everywhere.

The honesty continued the following week. Going into the season, fans already knew Ben broke his back while serving in the Army (thanks to his ABC bio). But on the Dec. 8 episode, Ben got even deeper about his injury with Tayshia. After going on a scooter scavenger hunt for a 1-on-1 date, the couple sat down for dinner and had an emotional conversation. While talking, Ben told Tayshia he attempted to take his life.

“My life was very dark, and I didn’t know how to say I needed things,” he told her. He went on to explain how his relationship with his sister brought him through this extremely tough time in his life. It was a deeply emotional moment that Tayshia (and fans watching at home) were clearly moved by.

Tayshia expressed her support by giving Ben a rose. “I’m so incredibly happy you’re here,” she told him. It's clear from the outpouring of support from fans following his revelation that Bachelor Nation is here for Ben as well.

While there's no telling whether Tayshia and Ben will end up together, fans are obviously grateful this experience brought the contestant into their lives. Whatever is ahead for Ben, he has the support of viewers for the long haul.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.