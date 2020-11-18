The Bachelorette is always a dramatic show, but when it comes down to the basics, it's all pretty simple. The series is all about the search for love. Newly instated Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is still figuring out who her true love is, but fans have already honed in on one guy they want for themselves. So, who is Ben on Tayshia's Bachelorette season? These tweets about him prove he's Twitter's Bachelorette frontrunner.

Ben Smith is a 29-year-old Army veteran from Venice, California, who experienced a life-changing back injury that prompted him to return to civilian life. Now, he works as a personal trainer who posts lots of fitness inspiration on his Instagram. According to his ABC bio, Ben also loves to let loose on the dance floor.

His bio also gets serious about his reason for going on the show. "Ben wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available," the website reads.

Ben made clear the value he places on communication during the Nov. 17 episode. Although all the guys tried to prove how mature they are during the "grown man" competition, Ben explained why he's the real deal. "A grown man is kind, humble, and protect those that can’t protect themselves," he said during the date, which made Twitter's collective heart flutter.

However, even though Ben had great one-on-one time with Tayshia, he didn't walk away from that date with the group date rose. He so disappointed to get overlooked, he even made up a sad little song about it, which will def be stuck in fans' heads for the next week.

However, Ben just made sure to get Tayshia's attention during the episode's pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. They shared an intimate moment and kiss, and Ben later said, "I think it's pretty evident I'm just pulled to her." Luckily for Ben, it all worked out, since he received a rose that night.

At the next cocktail party, Ben took his time trying to get some alone time with Tayshia. He seemed pretty confident in himself and his relationship with her, saying, "I'm not worried; I feel an incredible thing with Tayshia. I hope I leave a lasting impression because I'm trying to have the best love story ever." Unfortunately, his plan didn't work out quite so well, since the date ended before he got a change to steal Tayshia away. Tayshia admitted she was disappointed Ben didn't fight for time with her that night, but hopefully he'll be able to prove his feelings for her soon.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.