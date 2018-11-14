It's the most wonderful time of the year for many reasons. Shopping deals, time off from work, and, perhaps most importantly, there is a new Ben & Jerry's flavor to kick off the holiday season. Every time a new flavor gets released, I do a little happy dance. This time is no exception, especially because it combines two of my favorite flavors: mint and chocolate. Ben & Jerry new Minter Wonderland flavor is going to be your new favorite sweet treat for the holidays, but it's only available at this one store.

Ben & Jerry new Minter Wonderland flavor is 16 ounces of mint chocolate deliciousness. The latest flavor from the Vermont-based creamery is exclusively available at Target stores. The lid on the pint of Minter Wonderland features text that says "exclusive flavor," so you won't be able to find this one anywhere but your local Target store.

So, you know the basics of what goes into Ben & Jerry's Minter Wonderland flavor, but what else is included? Prepare yourselves, because it's unlike any other mint chocolate ice cream you've had before. I've established that the base of Minter Wonderland is chocolate mint ice cream. Ben & Jerry's ice creams always have some sort of mix-in treats. According to Ben & Jerrys, Minter Wonderland is blended with marshmallow swirls and chocolate cookie swirls. Seriously, this flavor is going to overload your taste buds with delight.

I love anything that combines the flavors of chocolate and mint. Peppermint mochas? My fave. Ben & Jerry's Minter Wonderland ice cream takes mint chocolate to a whole new level. I don't know the ice cream genius who personally decided that adding in marshmallows and chocolate cookies was a good idea, but I'm pretty sure they are my idol now.

Per the Target website, a pint of Ben & Jerry's Minter Wonderland ice cream costs $4.50. Right now, you can get a $10 Target gift card when you spend $50 or more on groceries. At that rate, you would need to buy 12 pints of Minter Wonderland ice cream to qualify for the promotion. That's a lot of ice cream, but I do recommend you pick up more than one pint of Minter Wonderland. In my experience, new (and exclusive) Ben & Jerry's flavors don't hang around for long in grocery store freezers. Make sure to stock up on your next Target run. Minter Wonderland is the perfect scoop to serve after your Thanksgiving feast.

Ben & Jerry's also has several other new flavors including Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake Truffles, Chillin' the Roast Truffles, and Chocolate Shake it Truffles. The creamery also released another new pint ahead of the 2018 midterm elections called Pecan Resist. It's basically a rebrand of the super popular New York Super Fudge Chunk flavor, but with a political twist.

Suffice to say, there are plenty of new flavors to choose from if you are still looking for a tasty Thanksgiving dessert. I'll be enjoying a few scoops of Minter Wonderland after I stuff my face on Thanksgiving. Bon appétit.