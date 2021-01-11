Ben & Jerry's is giving your furry BFF the chance to swap out a run-of-the mill dog treat for some pup-friendly ice cream. Ben & Jerry's new Doggie Desserts ice cream line is here to show the goodest boys and girls just how good they really are. With the new ice cream made just for dogs, you and your fur baby will be able to cheers to your favorite pints together. Once your dog gets a taste of these two pup-approved flavors, there's sure to be some major tail wagging.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the Vermont-based company rolled out its Doggie Desserts line, which includes Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch ice cream flavors, which are both crafted with a sunflower butter base exclusively for your canine companions. Named after two of Ben & Jerry’s office dogs (!!!), both of the ice cream treats contain many of the same ingredients that are found in the company's regular ice cream recipes. Pontch's Mix, which features a peanut butter flavor with pretzel swirls, is a more savory option, while Rosie's Batch, which features a pumpkin flavor with mini chunks of cookie, is a sweeter treat.

Both dog-friendly flavors, which launched on Jan. 11, are rolling out to select pet shops as well as supermarkets and mass retailers nationwide. They're available either as 4-ounce mini cups for $2.99 or in 4-count multipacks for $4.99, because dogs need options, too.

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

To celebrate the launch of the ice creams, Ben & Jerry's will also be rolling out matching pet accessories on its website while supplies last. You can complement your pup's first ice cream treat by also giving him or her a plush toy shaped like an ice cream cone, a doggie desserts bowl, or a tie dye leash ranging from $11.95 to $29.95.

Before heading to the store to pick up a pint for your pup, you might want to consider calling ahead or ordering online for pick-up in keeping with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.