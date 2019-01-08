Do you ever wish that you could get your Ben & Jerry's fix on the go? Yup, me too. Thankfully, the company's Pint Slices make it easy to eat your favorite ice cream without dedicating yourself to an open pint. If you're a fan of Ben & Jerry's Pint Slices, you might be up to date on all of the flavors your can choose from. If you're not, you'll be happy to find out about the company's newest offerings. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, Ben & Jerry's new AmazeMint & Candy Bar Pie Pint Slices became available. In other words, you can now eat two more Ben & Jerry's flavors without grabbing a spoon. Talk about convenience, am I right?

Before I get into detail about the company's newest flavors, let's talk about Pint Slices. In case you're unaware, Ben & Jerry's first released Pint Slices back in February 2017. They were (and still are) small servings Ben & Jerry's ice cream encased in chocolate for an simple on-the-go dessert. The flavors that were initially launched included Americone Dream, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup. Thankfully, those flavors are still available — but even more options were introduced since then. Those new flavors include Cherry Garcia, The Tonight Dough, Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!, AmazeMint and Candy Bar Pie.

Now that you know a little bit more about Ben & Jerry's Pint Slices, I'll get into detail about the company's newest flavors.

AmazeMint Ben & Jerry's Those of you who enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream would probably adore Ben & Jerry's new AmazeMint Pint Slices. According to the company's press release, the dessert bites include dark chocolate-covered "cool mint" cookies balls (YUM). The flavor also features cookie crumbs that'll surely give it an extra layer of crunch. Plus, each one is coated with a layer of dark chocolate. I don't know about you, but I'm already craving a slice; these sound refreshing AF.