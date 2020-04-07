Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke's Astrological Compatibility Works So Well

Ben Higgins' time on The Bachelor might not have resulted in a perfect ending, but it certainly hasn't stopped him from finding love. On March 28, Higgins took to Instagram to announce that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, are engaged. It was the perfect medium for the announcement, as it's also where the two first met when Higgins spotted Clarke and successfully slid into her DMs. It was a modern dating fairytale come true, and fortunately for the couple, Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's astrological compatibility is the stuff that happily ever afters are made of.

Higgins was born March 23 under the sign of Aries, and Clarke's birthday is June 19, which makes her a Gemini. If you’re familiar with either of these highly dynamic signs, then you already know Gemini is the air sign that fans Aries' fire-sign flame. In other words, when these two get together the chemistry is super hot right from the start. Here's what else we can divine about Higgins and Clarke's compatibility based on their zodiac signs.

They Genuinely Enjoy One Another’s Company.

When Gemini and Aries meet, it feels like they’ve found a true kindred spirit. They both share a curiosity and verve for life experiences, and are just thrilled to find a partner to share them with. Most people can barely keep up with either sign, so finding someone who’s just as enthusiastic as they are is extremely attractive. Gemini’s greatest fear in relationships is getting bored, but dynamic Aries keeps their curiosity piqued. Aries’ trepidation in relationships is the worry that they’re not going to have the freedom to explore whatever adventures catch their interest, but Gemini, who also requires a fair amount of personal space, doesn’t cramp their style.

They Thrive With Shared Goals.

Both Gemini and Aries are very passionate and like to channel the energy into projects that feed their souls. When they get on the same page with a shared goal, they’re unstoppable. Aries brings the drive to the project and Gemini is full of ideas about how to best utilize their energy. Together they are truly a dynamic and indomitable duo.

Their Greatest Challenge Is Around Jealousy.

While these signs are extremely compatible in almost every area, there’s one potential stumbling block where they can get into trouble, and that’s around jealousy. Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, is associated with commutation. This means that they love to chat with people and have a great deal of curiosity. When a Gemini focuses that energy on you, it can be intoxicating, but it can also be perceived as flirting. If Aries feels like Gemini’s getting too flirty, it can activate their jealous (and even possessive) side. It’s important to address those feelings as quickly as possible before they spin out of control, or a quiet resentment builds between them.

Their Sex Live Is Absolute Fire.

One area these signs don't need to worry about is their passionate and intimate connection, because Aries and Gemini are fire in the bedroom. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, so they’re the engine that fuels the bedroom fire. Gemini brings creativity and experimentation into the equation with their curious and clever mind. Because of this, there’s never a dull moment in the bedroom for these two.

With the stars on their side, and custom made 2.5-carat diamond engagement ring on Clarke’s finger, the future truly looks bright (and sparkly) for these two.