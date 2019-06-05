Bella Thorne and ex Mod Sun may have called it quits in April 2019, but it seems like she's moved on with someone new. (And someone incredibly attractive, if I might add.) Post-breakup, Thorne was spotted with an Italian singer in San Diego, California, and fans began to speculate whether or not she was dating again. As of June 4, Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are Instagram official, after Mascolo posted a photo of himself with Bella on his Instagram feed and added multiple photos of her to his Insta story. Mascolo is a singer, like Thorne, and makes up half the Italian music group, Benji & Fede.

The picture Mascolo posted on his Instagram basically screams, "We're a thing." In it, Mascolo has his hand placed intimately on Thorne's waist, she's leaning into him, and it almost looks like like they were about to (or had just) kissed. The caption reads: 👼+🐰= 🔥, whatever that means. If that wasn't enough to convince you, Thorne left two comments on the photo. One said, "Oh sh*t baby we on insta," followed by, "U are sooooo 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 happy I'm standing next to you." She also posted a video to her story where she was biting her lip and wrote, "Ben posted a v sexy photo of us @b3nm," which he reposted to his story before going on the aforementioned posting spree.

On his Insta-story spree, Mascolo shared multiple pictures of Thorne with captions describing how much he loves his lady. The first one was Thorne's most recent IG photo, which he captioned, "Still haven't found a photo where you not sexy af." Then, a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation he had with her with red heart in the corner. That was shortly followed by a gorgeous picture of Thorne on some sort of cliff, on which he wrote, "Don't make me get out all the amazingly cute pictures I have of you on my phone." (Even though, you know, he already had.) Mascolo ended his ode to Throne with a silly screenshot of another FaceTime call, except this one featured Thorne's adorable white cat. I'm telling you, it was seriously cute.

Before Mascolo and Thorne first sparked dating rumors, she was in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun since October 2017. The two called it quits in April, which Thorne confirmed herself in an Instagram post of the two that she captioned, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔" Just prior, in February, Thorne and Tana Mongeau also ended their year-long relationship, so it was two back-to-back heartbreaks for Thorne. "I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana," Thorne told Gay Times before her split from the YouTuber. "Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is."

So, while Thorne may have said goodbye to two great loves within a few months of each other, it seems like she's found some happiness with Mascolo. Good for her! She deserves it. Can't wait for all the Insta-story love sprees to come.