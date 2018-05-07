Bella Hadid has been a fixture of the annual Met Gala red carpet since she first made her debut at the event in 2015. Fashion's biggest night calls for the most extravagant and dramatic ensembles to take center stage as the who's who of the fashion industry walk up those iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on New York City's 5th Avenue. And the younger Hadid sister definitely did not disappoint. Bella Hadid's look at the 2018 Met Gala is gorgeous, of course. But beauty doesn't come without effort, and anyone who's been awkward at a fancy event is going to feel very seen.

The red carpet started off at the museum's steps on May 7, and literally everyone was there. Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, Lily Collins, Kate Moss, and so many more big names both from the fashion industry and from Hollywood. But there was one supermodel in particular that was turning heads as she walked up the museum steps tonight. Hadid stunned the crowds at this year's gala, fully embracing the night's “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

Hadid's gown was designed by Chrome Hearts, the Los Angeles-based label owned by the parents of Hadid’s best friend Jessie Jo Stark. The gown was all black with gold accents, and featured a long black veil — totally rolling with the religious tone of the 2018 theme. But Hadid revealed on the carpet that the veil is not just attached to her headpiece. It's actually sewn into her head. She said on the carpet, "It's sewn into my hair you guys, I can't keep walking!" And to be honest, who hasn't been at a fancy event and felt uncomfortable to the point that they can't walk anymore. Bella is basically all of us.

Twitter completely freaked out over Hadid serving this epic look.

The world has seen some incredible fashion moments from Hadid before, but the best ones have all happened at Met Galas. And I think that tonight's look can definitely be added to Hadid's "best of" fashion collection — without a doubt.

One such major moment happened last year at the 2017 Met Gala, when Hadid arrived in a skintight catsuit made by the incomparable Alexander Wang. The semi-sheer black jumpsuit with an extra, extra low back was paired with a pair of black pumps that were pattered similarly to the material of the jumpsuit. She polished off the look a simple silver bangle, natural yet sultry makeup, and a sleek asymmetrical blunt bob. And it, was, everything.

A lot of people dubbed Hadid's 2017 outfit as her "revenge outfit," seeing as this was the same year that her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez made their red carpet debut as a couple. Considering that The Weeknd and Hadid had just broken up about six months prior to the 2017 Gala in November 2016, it's... entirely possible.

But I say that Hadid was just doing her thing — no "revenge outfit" necessary. If you've got it, flaunt it. And this girl has definitely got it.

Speaking of iconic couple moments at the Met Gala, Hadid and her ex shared one in 2016, when the former duo matched wearing all black and looked as picture perfect as ever. Hadid wore a stunning strapless full-length Givenchy dress with a thigh-high slit that billowed with tons of volume at the bottom, serving up some serious modern Hollywood glamour. She looked perfectly statuesque in the velvet number, which was paired with an incredible pair of thigh-high boots that revealed themselves through the slit à la Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Academy Awards.

But tonight's look (I think) takes the cake. It was on theme, dramatic, an stood out on the carpet tonight. Hadid's all-black theme on the Met Gala red carpet just keeps getting and better.