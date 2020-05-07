The 2020 Met Gala may not have happened (on the first Monday in May, at least), but at least we can all ruminate on what could and would have been, right? On Monday, May 4, makeup artist Sam Visser shared a few shots of what would've been Bella Hadid's 2020 Met Gala hair and makeup look. "WHAT WOULD’VE BEEN..." the artist captioned the Instagram post. Let's just say what Hadid would've been is completely gorgeous — and completely unrecognizable.

In what I assume were test photos, captured by photographer Alana O'Herlihy, Hadid, wearing a sleeveless black turtleneck, has long, wavy, strawberry blonde hair, with straight-across bangs. Her makeup look appears to feature lilac eyeshadow, heavy blush, and glossy reddish-brown lip, as well as some faux freckles. I'm really not trying to be dramatic right now. If this version of Bella Hadid had walked right past me on the street, I deadass wouldn't have even known it was her.

Visser shared a second carousel of Instagram photos of Hadid with the same hair color and bangs, but styled stick-straight. The makeup look, this time, was a soft grey smoky eye with a heavily contoured face and a glossy nude lip. Sadly, the outfit Hadid would've worn wasn't among her Met Gala details revealed, so it's a bit unclear how this look tied into the 2020 Met Gala's theme of "About Time: Fashion & Duration." Although, given the fact that this look screams retro, I'd assume she would've done a "blast from the past" situation.

Hadid played around with a completely different hair look from her usual at the 2019 Met Gala, too. For the camp-themed event, Hadid wore her hair in a sleek straight pixie cut to match her sleek black gown, which was dripping in silver and multi-colored gemstones.

Unfortunately, a new date for the 2020 Met Gala has yet to be confirmed, given the unpredictable nature of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I guess only time will tell when we see Hadid transform on the Met Gala carpet again.