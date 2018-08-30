If you're like me, you've already got a running list of can't-miss Labor Day Weekend sales and deals to make the most of. Admittedly, the majority of my list consists of my ride-or-die beauty faves, plus some new products I'm dying to try out — and as the weekend nears, the list only grows longer. What's at the top of my must-haves, you ask? Pretty much everything in the incredible BECCA Cosmetics 2018 Labor Day Sale, which features discounts on some of the best face products in the biz.

For every Instagram photo you see featuring a model with a blinding highlight, I'm willing to bet that, at least 50 percent of the time, she's sporting a BECCA glow. The brand's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters ($38, beccacosmetics.com) are available in 10 permanent shades, including beauty community faves like peachy-pink "Champagne Pop" and white-gold "Opal," and each is more pigmented and luminous than the next. Not to mention, anyone who's really serious about achieving a radiant, summery glow knows to couple their highlight with one of the brand's five shades of Sunlit Bronzer ($38, beccacosmetics.com). At almost $40 a pop, these beauties aren't cheap, but the high quality formulas and major payoff make them a worthy investment.

You can only imagine how thrilled I was when I heard the news of the LDW sale, which will make a glow this glam possible for a gal like me on a budget. Prayers, answered.

To commemorate Labor Day, BECCA Cosmetics is offering some major deals on some of their most stunning products, in some cases, going as far as to cut prices in half. On Thursday, Aug. 30, the Dreamsicle Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter ($22.80, originally $38, beccacosmetics.com) will be available for 40 percent off, and the Gradient Sunlit Bronzer ($19, originally $38, beccacosmetics.com) will be a whopping 50 percent off. I still don't know what we did to deserve such blessings, but I'm adding both to my cart before the brand decides we aren't worthy and changes their mind.

Both cheek products will be discounted until Wednesday, Sep, 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and the savings are applied automatically, no code necessary.

Dreamsicle is described by the brand as a "soft tangerine swirled in golden vanilla pearls," so, yeah, I don't think I need to do much work convincing you that you need it. It's definitely one of the most unique highlighter shades I've seen, and it's the kind of warm glow that suits virtually any skin tone.

The Gradient Sunlit Bronzers are unique compared to the brand's other Sunlit Bronzers, since they each feature a combination of the brand's bronzing and highlighting shades in one compact. You can use your favorites within the pan or swirl them all together for something different. The "Sunset Waves" shade contains a gradient of "Bronzed Bondi," "Ipanema Sun," "Maui Nights," and "Rose Gold," while lighter option "Sunrise Waves" features "Bali Sands," "Capri Coast," "Bronzed Bondi," and "Opal."

Say you've already scooped up these bronzing and highlighting essentials? There's still plenty more to shop. From Friday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sep. 3, at 11:59 p.m. EST, Becca will offer 20 percent off of products sitewide, excluding any products under $25, Dreamsicle, and the Gradient Sunlit Bronzers, because, you know, they're already super discounted. Just use the code "LABORDAYLOVE" when you checkout so you can watch the prices drop.

If you need some product recs, I've got my eye on the Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation ($44, beccacosmetics.com), the brand's new lightweight base product infused with a brightening complex. I can't imagine dusting my new Dreamsicle highlighter atop anything else, can you?