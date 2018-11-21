If you're a fan of the blindingly glowy look you get after applying pretty much any BECCA Cosmetics product, then you'll likely freak out over the deals that the BECCA Cosmetics Black Friday 2018 sale has to offer. Even better than the major discounts coming from the brand this year is that you don't have to wait until the morning of Black Friday to start taking advantage of the sale. In fact, you can start a lot sooner than you think.

Beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and going until the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 23, you can receive 50 percent off all brushes, blushes, and select palettes on BECCA Cosmetics' website. There's no code needed, so come Thanksgiving morning, while you're patiently waiting for the turkey to roast, get your credit card ready and cruise on over to the brand's site, add your favorite brushes, blushes, and palettes to your cart, and watch in amazement as your grand total rings up to be HALF of what it normally would be.

Now, I know you're wondering which palettes will be half off during this sale, so here are the ones you can snag, as well as their discounted prices: 1) the Volcano Goddess Eye Palette ($23, BECCA Cosmetics); 2) the Ocean Jewels Eye Palette ($17.50, BECCA Cosmetics); 3) the Ocean Jewels Face Palette ($23, BECCA Cosmetics); 4) the Ombre Nudes Eye Palette ($20, BECCA Cosmetics); 5) the Ombre Rouge Eye Palette ($20, BECCA Cosmetics); and 6) the Lowlight/Highlight Palette Pressed ($19, BECCA Cosmetics).

As if you needed even more reason to celebrate, the discounted BECCA products don't stop at the end of the day on Black Friday. According to the brand, they will announcing even more sales and deals all weekend long, eventually topping off Cyber Weekend by allowing you to take 30 percent off all their products — yes, sitewide — on Cyber Monday. Yes, that means, come Monday, Nov. 26, you'll even be able to score 30 percent off your favorite BECCA Cosmetics x Chrissy Teigen products.

So in case your mind is otherwise pre-occupied with planning what dishes to cook (or to devour) on Thanksgiving day, allow me to do the thinking for you by breaking down some of the best BECCA Cosmetics products that you should cop during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

For your face:

This Cyber Week, you can snag the ultimate buildable coverage foundation that many a makeup artists swear by — and it won't budge for at least 24 hours.

For your eyes:

You can score half-off of BECCA's best-selling Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow palette that offers a range of shades in three different finishes. The shades span from a light pink nude to a dark metallic navy blue, so you can be sure to create and perfect any desired look.

For your glow:

If you want to create a full face, eye, and lip look that was cooked up by none other than the glow queen herself, Chrissy Teigen, then be sure to cop this four-product kit for just $31 this Cyber Monday.

For your skin:

A beautiful makeup look starts with skincare, and thanks to this GLAMGLOW x BECCA kit, you get both makeup and skincare products. For just 16 bucks, you can score GLAMGLOW's cult-favorite GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Mask to treat your skin, and then you use BECCA's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter to make it glow.