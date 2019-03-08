Now that the Grammys have come and gone, you've probably had enough time to let it all sink in. Between the epic performances and the star-studded crowd, it was an unforgettable night. It was especially unforgettable for Drake fans, because the rapper's acceptance speech was infamously cut short. I'm sure tons of celebs watching live had their own opinions on the matter, but Bebe Rexha's response to Drake's Grammys speech is one to consider.

She tells Elite Daily she "didn't know" his speech was chopped until after the show, but quickly goes into detail about how she supports the message that Drake was trying to make during his time in the spotlight.

"I kinda agree with what he was saying, you know," she tells Elite Daily. "I can’t lie and say that I don’t want to win a Grammy; that’s a dream of mine. And I would love to, I mean, I hope that I win one day — but if, you know, if somebody were to say that I was going to die tomorrow, I wouldn’t care about winning a Grammy. I would care about spending it with my loved ones."

Rexha's response supports Drake's message that awards aren't that important (even though winning one would be totally awesome).

If you didn't see Drake's acceptance speech at the Grammys on Feb. 10, then you might be a little confused right now. Don't worry though; I'll catch you up. In short, Drake won the award for Best Rap Song for his hit, "God's Plan." His acceptance speech wasn't exactly "pro-Grammys," though.

Instead, Drake spoke to anyone in the younger generation who aspires to be a musician. He started by comparing the music industry to an "opinion-based sport," and went on to talk about how artists don't need awards if they're music is loved by fans. He continued,

The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here — I promise you. You already won.

You can check out Drake's full Grammys speech in the tweet below.

As you can see, Drake's speech does get cut short, and fans were upset in the moment. Apparently, that wasn't done on purpose, though.

According to Variety, a spokesperson for the Recording Academy explained why producers cut to commercials in the middle of Drake's speech. In an official statement, they said,

During Drake’s speech there was a natural pause during his speech and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial. However the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were, but Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn’t have anything to add to it, so just a point of clarification.

Hey, at least Drake got the message across that he intended to. Hopefully he'll get a chance to further his speech during his next Grammy win.