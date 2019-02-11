Drake won a Grammy tonight and he got cut off right in the middle of his acceptance speech. And let me tell you, fans are not happy at all. All the tweets about Drake getting cut off at the 2019 Grammys are interesting to say the least!

So, here's how it happened: Drake got up on stage to accept the award for Best Rap Song for "God's Plan" and gave a lengthy acceptance speech. In an effort to encourage aspiring artists, Drake decided to say a few awards about how meaningless awards are if you have fans that are singing your songs and giving you attention.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” he said, before talking about how many people artists may encounter in their musical journey who don't actually believe in them or understand that work they're trying to do.

Drake continued by saying that the true measure of success is the love artists receive from fans.

“The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown," he said. "Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won.”

And right there, before anyone else on stage could say their thanks for the award they won, the Grammys cut Drake off and went to commercial.

You can check out Drake's speech in its entirety down below:

Immediately after the Grammys cut Drake's speech off, his fans took to Twitter to express their sheer outrage over the fact that their fave couldn't fully express himself on that stage. Truthfully, I'd be pretty upset too if an artist I loved and respected wasn't even given the chance to say what they had to say.

Anyway, here's what Drake's fans are saying on Twitter right now about his speech getting cut off:

While most fans were understandably upset by the fact that the Grammys cut Drake's speech short, other fans seemed to be of the mind that Drake was cut off because he brought an unspoken truth to light about awards shows. Here's what those fans are saying right now:

So, things got a little sketchy there on the Grammys for a minute, but all is good. Drake has his Grammy and fans are still ecstatic that he won. Plus, Drake got his positive message across to everyone in the world who was watching the show. Besides getting cut off during his speech, everything went pretty well for Drake. All that said, though, it wouldn't surprise me if fans heard something from Drake about being cut off during his speech. Whether it be in tweet or song form, I feel like he'll address it at some point. I guess that all remains to be seen. Until then, fans can at least celebrate Drake's win.