Social media makes it easy to keep in touch with your besties, but, sometimes, it can actually make life harder. No one knows this better than Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, who dropped a new song all about the negative impacts of social media. "Baby, I'm Jealous" arrived on Oct. 9, and it's relatable AF from start to finish. Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat's "Baby, I'm Jealous" lyrics dive into how social media impacts relationships, body image, self-worth, and more.
The release of "Baby, I'm Jealous" coincided with a music video which was packed with familiar faces. For fans who've been keeping up with TikTok, you'll instantly recognize Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani Gregg in the clip. The video also shows Rexha and Doja in the midst of the ultimate disappearing act, transporting back in time to London in 1969, the 1880s, and other time periods long before social media existed.
In a press release, Rexha explained why the song was so important to her. “'Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities. It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy, which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others," she said.
“It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy — ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment," Rexha added.
You can see the lyrics for "Baby, I'm Jealous" below.
Verse 1: Bebe Rexha
Went from beautiful to ugly
'Cause insecurity told me you don't love me
All it takes is a girl above me
On your timeline to make me nothing
Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha
This is me, a woman in dichotomy
I love me, until I don't
Chorus: Bebe Rexha
Baby, I'm jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby, I'm jealous
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)
And I know that it ain't right
But I'm jealous, jealous (Haha)
The jealous kind
Verse 2: Bebe Rexha
I'm jelly, jelly, jelly, jelly, jelly on a plate
Sunny side up, I got egg on my face
Waste trainer for a tinier waist
But I can't help it if I like the way food taste
Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha
This is me, a woman in dichotomy
I love me, until I don't
My apologies for looking on your history
I'm trying to let it go
Chorus: Bebe Rexha
Baby, I'm jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby, I'm jealous
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)
And I know that it ain't right
But I'm jealous, jealous
The jealous kind
Verse 3: Doja Cat
That chick can't be that chick
Baby, I'm a bad bitch
If he fiendin' he'll prolly get a catfish
Keep him dreamin' to pull up on a nap, shit
I don't even be askin' him, "Who that chick?"
Uh-huh, who that chick? Nah
That's pitiful, that's so average, why?
Some women want men and some girls want wives
Tell lies until they buggin' and they pants on fire, uh
I stole ya man
He got freedom to chase what he likes
I know you mad
But he ain't even worth none of your time
It's such a drag
I'm not being spiteful, but he's trash
Won't be the last
To let you know, but he gon' show you
Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat
Baby, I'm jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh, I'm jealous)
And I know that it ain't right (You lied to me)
But I'm jealous, jealous (Uh-uh)
The jealous kind
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Outro: Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat
I'm jealous of her (Yeah)
I need ya number (Baby I'm-)
She doesn't love ya
Boy lemme show ya (Baby I'm jealous)
I'm jealous of her
I need ya number (Baby I'm-)
She doesn't love ya
Boy lemme show ya (Baby I'm jealous)