Social media makes it easy to keep in touch with your besties, but, sometimes, it can actually make life harder. No one knows this better than Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, who dropped a new song all about the negative impacts of social media. "Baby, I'm Jealous" arrived on Oct. 9, and it's relatable AF from start to finish. Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat's "Baby, I'm Jealous" lyrics dive into how social media impacts relationships, body image, self-worth, and more.

The release of "Baby, I'm Jealous" coincided with a music video which was packed with familiar faces. For fans who've been keeping up with TikTok, you'll instantly recognize Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani Gregg in the clip. The video also shows Rexha and Doja in the midst of the ultimate disappearing act, transporting back in time to London in 1969, the 1880s, and other time periods long before social media existed.

In a press release, Rexha explained why the song was so important to her. “'Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities. It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy, which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others," she said.

“It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy — ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment," Rexha added.

You can see the lyrics for "Baby, I'm Jealous" below.

Verse 1: Bebe Rexha

Went from beautiful to ugly

'Cause insecurity told me you don't love me

All it takes is a girl above me

On your timeline to make me nothing

Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha

This is me, a woman in dichotomy

I love me, until I don't

Chorus: Bebe Rexha

Baby, I'm jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby, I'm jealous

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)

And I know that it ain't right

But I'm jealous, jealous (Haha)

The jealous kind

Verse 2: Bebe Rexha

I'm jelly, jelly, jelly, jelly, jelly on a plate

Sunny side up, I got egg on my face

Waste trainer for a tinier waist

But I can't help it if I like the way food taste

Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha

This is me, a woman in dichotomy

I love me, until I don't

My apologies for looking on your history

I'm trying to let it go

Chorus: Bebe Rexha

Baby, I'm jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby, I'm jealous

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)

And I know that it ain't right

But I'm jealous, jealous

The jealous kind

Verse 3: Doja Cat

That chick can't be that chick

Baby, I'm a bad bitch

If he fiendin' he'll prolly get a catfish

Keep him dreamin' to pull up on a nap, shit

I don't even be askin' him, "Who that chick?"

Uh-huh, who that chick? Nah

That's pitiful, that's so average, why?

Some women want men and some girls want wives

Tell lies until they buggin' and they pants on fire, uh

I stole ya man

He got freedom to chase what he likes

I know you mad

But he ain't even worth none of your time

It's such a drag

I'm not being spiteful, but he's trash

Won't be the last

To let you know, but he gon' show you

Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat

Baby, I'm jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh)

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby, I'm jealous (Ooh, I'm jealous)

And I know that it ain't right (You lied to me)

But I'm jealous, jealous (Uh-uh)

The jealous kind

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Outro: Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat

I'm jealous of her (Yeah)

I need ya number (Baby I'm-)

She doesn't love ya

Boy lemme show ya (Baby I'm jealous)

I'm jealous of her

I need ya number (Baby I'm-)

She doesn't love ya

Boy lemme show ya (Baby I'm jealous)