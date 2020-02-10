Florals for spring? The trend can be groundbreaking when you make the flowers big and add sparkles, a la Beanie Feldstein's 2020 Oscars dress. The actress' look was a floor-length, halter top, sequined gown by Miu Miu, complete with oversized black flowers the beautifully channeled the popular wallpaper-like florals trend. Essentially, the more the large florals look like patterns you'd find all over the walls in your grandma's house, the better.

Despite being snubbed for any Oscar noms for her role in Booksmart, the actress still attended ceremony as a presenter and looked fabulous every step of the way. She paired her shimmering gown with minimal accessories — just silver diamond-drop earrings and a few silver rings. All in all, Feldstein's look was elegant, statement-making, and youthful, a perfect combo for her.

When it came to her beauty beat, Feldstein stunned with a soft-glam smoky eye, voluminous false lashes, rosy cheeks, and a peachy-nude pout. Suave Professionals celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot styled the actress' chestnut-colored locks into old Hollywood waves. "The dress is a custom Miu Miu and it has a classic 1950s silhouette, so we wanted the hair to compliment the dress and give it a regal 1950s classic Hollywood feel," Eliot said in a press release. He did just that by giving Feldstein a deep side-part and sleek, sculpted waves, finishing off the hair with Suave Professionals Flexible Control Hairspray ($10, Walmart).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eliot tells Elite Daily Feldstein's hair took about two hours to perfect and says the texture of her hair fits into one of 2020's major hair trends. "I would say the hair look represents a sleeker feel for hair this coming year," he says.

Although the actress isn't up for any awards this year, she certainly made waves for her roles in films like Booksmart and How to Build a Girl and in TV series like American Crime Story and What We Do in the Shadows. She's currently working on some exciting roles in the films The Humans and Merrily We Roll Along, so fingers crossed she'll be on stage accepting an award at the 2021 Oscars.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nominee or not, Feldstein has certainly earned a spot on the evening's best-dressed list for rocking one of spring's biggest trends. She joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Kaitlyn Dever, and Priyanka Chopra who have all worn oversized florals on red carpets this year. If all these stunning dresses are any indication, this spring trend is just getting started.