Stars are flocking the Grammys red carpet with iconic 'fits, and all that glitters can certainly be spotted on Priyanka Chopra's 2020 Grammys dress. The white gown features so many details that make it come full-circle, including embellishments upon embellishments, a train with an elegant floral design, long tassels, and a plunge neckline that's set to slay the evening. Is the Staples Center ready for the complete and utter vision that is Chopra's look?

The actress walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, and it's safe to say this couple never disappoints when it comes to delivering a note-worthy fashion statement together. Jonas is sporting a gold suit and gold dress shoes for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which perfectly complement the sparkles on Chopra's long-sleeve gown and drop earrings.

Chopra posted a sweet Instagram with her beau before walking the carpet this evening, and I am totally here for this couple's Grammys look. Chopra's stunner of a dress is by Ralph and Russo, which she tagged in her Instagram post. She also tagged celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees, NY and LA Stylist Mimi Cuttrell, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and celeb hairstylist Harry Josh to complete her look. Can we get a round of applause for the couple?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sparkles, sparkles, and even more sparkles seem to be a major style trend at this year's Grammy Awards — and I'm not mad about it. You may have spotted Nikita Dragun on the red carpet earlier this evening and fell head over heels in love with her ensemble. She's wearing a sheer turtleneck gown, which is adorned with lots of jewels from head to toe. Bebe Rexha is also aboard the sparkle train, rocking a glittery, sheer turtleneck under a black blazer.

If you want to bedazzle or incorporate a little more sparkle into your daily look, take some inspo from Chopra, Dragun, and Rexha.

