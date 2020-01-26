Glam looks and fashion statements have been served on the Grammys red carpet, and Nikita Dragun's 2020 Grammys dress is certainly no exception. The sheer turtleneck gown is completely covered in jewels from the neckline all the way down to the YouTube star's feet. It's clear this 'fit deserves an award (and a standing ovation) of its own.

The stunning design of the jewels on the dress outlines Dragun's silhouette, and the sides of it are totally sheer — but the statement look doesn't stop there. Dragun's glistening makeup completes her show-stopper vibe (I mean, would you expect anything less?), along with the Mother of Draguns' sparkly platform heels and an elegant feather boa.

If you're a major fan of Dragun's YouTube videos and your makeup vanity is overflowing with colorful palettes from Dragun Beauty, you were likely anticipating what makeup the beauty guru would grace us with on the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. She paired her smokey eye with a black and white winged top eye liner, and added even more jewels and sparkles trailing down the side of her face to create a work of art.

Here's to hoping Dragun posts a beauty tutorial after the carpet so we can all cop this unbelievably gorgeous look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems like the embellished turtleneck design is a hot theme at the 2020 Grammys, and I'm totally here for it. Bebe Rexha was also spotted making a gorgeous entrance on the red carpet in a sparkly glam turtleneck paired with a black blazer and bottoms.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you have all the heart eyes for this sheer, high-neck trend that Dragun crushed, you can try to recreate it in your very own "going out" look. Rock your favorite pair of denim with tan thigh-high boots and a sheer mesh turtleneck (Forever21.com, $10), or trade in your little black dress for a red polka dot turtleneck dress with sheer arms (PrettyLittleThing.com, $45). The finishing touch to your ensemble should, of course, feature a touch of sparkly eye makeup. You'll be channeling Nikita Dragun's 2020 Grammys look in no time.