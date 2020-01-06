After Kaitlyn Dever's wildly successful 2019, 2020 has a lot to live up to. But if her dress for her first red carpet appearance of the year is any indication, 2020 will be just as good. Kaitlyn Dever's 2020 Golden Globes dress by Valentino looks straight out of a fairy tale. The gown boasts a Cinderella-esque silhouette, from the poofy sleeves to the cinched waist, to the sheer size of the skirt. Even better, though, Dever's gown is covered with a stunning black, white, and pink floral pattern.

To offset the gown's grand silhouette, Dever went with a simple, low-key approach to her beauty look. Dove Hair stylist Bobby Eliot tied the actress' hair into a low loop at the nape of the neck with wispy strands tucked behind her ears. "The inspiration for Kaitlyn's look today was her Valentino Haute Couture gown. The gown has the most beautiful intricate flowers and crystals from head to toe, so we wanted to keep the hair super effortless and easy, but swept up to showcase the details of the dress," Eliot said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. Eliot used Dove's Style + Care Micro Mist Hairspray ($5, Target) to hold Dever's hair in place, while still keeping the look soft and undone.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The only thing as bright as Dever's starpower on the red carpet was her complexion. The 23-year-old's makeup look consisted of a glowing, dewy base, peachy blush, a bronze eyeshadow look, and a pale pink lip.

Dever is nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe Award (Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series) for her powerful starring role in Unbelievable. The 2019 Netflix-original film is a dramatization of a true crime story. In it, Dever stars as Marie, a teenager who was accused of lying about being raped, as she navigates the devastating shortcomings of the legal system and the sad, unfair pressures put on rape survivors who report their assault.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

All in all, Dever's look is fit for a winner, so here's hoping she takes home the win for her remarkable performance.