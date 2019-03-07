It's March, which means you've officially been battling cold weather for about five months... which means you're definitely due for a vacation right about now. Even if you can't afford to jet halfway across the world, Bath & Body Works' new summer 2019 scents will take you on a scent-filled journey that's almost as good as the real thing. OK, OK, nothing beats an actual beach, but seeing as the brand's summer newness includes over 60 new products with fragrances inspired by island life, it's not a bad alternative.

Spanning across body care and home, the drop features 30 new tropical fragrances that will make you feel like you're basking in the sun, piña colada in hand. Their "Waikiki" fragrance smells like fresh coconut and Hawaiian flowers, while "Bali" features notes of creamy coconut and beach woods. "Bahamas" boasts aromas of juicy fruits and island greens, while "Tahiti" serves up sun-kissed petals and lush leaves. And those are just the tip of the olfactory iceberg. From three-wick candles in "Mango Mai-Tai" and "Ocean Driftwood" to body lotion in "Tropical Vanilla" and "Cherimoya" to hand soap in "Margarita Time," the products truly run the gamut and will take you to all corners of the globe, no passport needed. What's more, the collection also boasts a lineup of travel-sized products, so if you are lucky enough to bask in a beach vaca IRL, am up your relaxation potential even further by bringing a few along.

Check out the collection at bathandbodyworks.com and shop some of its most transportive offerings below.

Chill Out

WAIKIKI BEACH COCONUT 3-Wick Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

There's something about lying on the beach that's relaxing AF. The ocean breeze, the lapping of the waves, the rustling of palm leaves — it's all so relaxing. Channel that vibe with this candle, which smells like coconut, salt water, and sun-bleached woods, and find your own moment of zen wherever you may live.

Clean Sweep

ADVENTURE AWAITS Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, 5-Pack $23 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

If you've got major wanderlust or you love island-hopping, this five-pack of hand soaps will take you on a scent-filled adventure through five gorgeous beachy hotspots. Featuring Bath & Body Works' Fiji White Sands, Cabana Breeze, Banana Flower, Mango Mai Tai, and Honolulu Sun fragrances, it's a true treat.

Finger Food

MANGO MAI TAI Hand Cream $4 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

And because moisturizing after washing your hands is key, you'll also need this mango-scented shea butter hand cream. It's small enough to throw in any bag and undoubtedly smells amazing.

Beachy Waves

PINK PASSIONFRUIT & BANANA FLOWER Protective Hair Perfume $16.50 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

Enhanced with UV absorber and aloe, this hair perfume will condition your strands while leaving them smelling like a cocktail of passionfruit, pineapple leaves, freesia petals, banana flower and amber.

Aw, Nuts

NOURISHING WITH COCONUT Peel Off Face Mask $12.50 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

Mask night just got even more fun thanks to this coconut-scented product. It'll help eradicate dirt and grime while nourishing your skin, and once it's done doing the work, all you have to do is peel it off. A breeze!

Purple Rain

PINK LILY & BAMBOO Shower Gel $12.50 Bath & Body Works See On Bath & Body Works

This gel features a fragrant blend of wild lily petals, bamboo leaf, pink ginger, fresh fig, and sauna wood, meaning your shower is about to get a whole lot more luxurious.