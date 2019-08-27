When it comes to fall home scents and fragranves, how much pumpkin is too much pumpkin? Real talk, the limit does not exist, which is why Bath & Body Works' new pumpkin scents for fall 2019 include a wide variety of different pumpkin-inspired smells. Whether you're into sugary-sweet dessert scents, crisp, woodsy fall scents, or spicy, heavy scents that linger, I guarantee you can find a pumpkin-based fall fave in B&BW's lineup. Don't believe me? Allow me to break it all down.

If you're a sweets lover, you're in luck, because one of last fall's popular scents is back and better than ever. This season, B&BW has upped the Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin ante, and you can shop the scent as a candle, body lotion, body spray, bath bomb, hand cream, and so much more. Oh my! Personally, I plan on snagging the Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Smoothing Pumpkin Body Scrub ($17, bathandbodyworks.com). I go hard with the self-tanner in autumn, as I want to maintain the illusion of glowy, tanned summer skin, and a good body exfoliator is a must to ensure my skin is smooth before my fake tan application. Tricks of the trade, people, although anyone not looking to self-tan can still appreciate this mild exfoliant's delicious scent profile of vanilla, ginger snap, cinnamon, and pumpkin.

Plus, the plaid detail on the packaging is cute AF:

As far as new sweet scents for fall 2019, Pumpkin Pie is a personal fave. Seriously, how is this the first year that Pumpkin Pie has been an option? Better late than never, and the fragrance's blend of pumpkin, vanilla crème, nutmeg, and graham cracker make it the 3-Wick Candle ($25, bathandbodyworks.com) of my dessert-themed dreams.

Spoiler alert: No matter how good this baby smells, you CANNOT eat the candle!

If you like a warm, sweet scent, but the classics are just too sugary for your liking, Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte might be more your speed. In addition to the obvious notes of pumpkin latte, this scent profile includes toasted marshmallow, sandalwood, and praline musk — yum. Catch me drenching my body in the Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Fine Fragrance Mist ($15, bathandbodyworks.com) as soon as the leaves start changing colors.

TBH, I'd easily pass on all my bougie perfumes to smell like this all day:

Moving on to scents that are slightly less sweet but still super fall, I'm proud to announce that Pumpkin Apple has returned, and I'll be adding approximately a hundred Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candles ($25, bathandbodyworks.com) to my cart as soon as possible, because I ran out way too quickly last year. This scent has notes of Red Delicious apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove buds, and ugh, it just smells like the most incredible Thanksgiving cornucopia of fragrance. Isn't that what we're all after in an autumn candle?

Plus, this year's packaging is a gorgeous wine color, with beautiful woodland creature illustrations:

Last but never least, I'll leave you with one more of my pumpkin-based candle scent faves, just to prove how versatile pumpkin can be. Pumpkin Clove is a new scent that proves all you need are the essentials: clove buds, cinnamon, nutmeg, and obviously, pumpkin. The 3-Wick Candle ($25, bathandbodyworks.com) version of this scent is the kind that can fill a whole room in seconds, and while I thought it wouldn't hold a candle (Pun intended!) to more intricate pumpkin scents, its simplicity will keep you lighting and relighting it all season long.

All the above pumpkin scents and more (!) are now live on the Bath & Body Works website as well as in B&BW stores. Ugh, I know I should be mourning summer's end, but fall has never smelled so good.