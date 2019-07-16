Yes, we're smack dab in the middle of summer, and chances are you're still thoroughly enjoying sun soaked days spent at the beach or balmy evenings in the park. But Bath & Body Works' fall 2019 candles, which just dropped and boast the most decadent fragrances, just might be enough to get you thoroughly excited for the changing of the seasons. There's always something special about that time of year when the leaves start to turn fiery hues and pumpkin spice lattes become a daily indulgence, and these candles will help set the scene and make it all the more magical.

Head to Bath & Body Works and you'll be able to peruse all 30 (!!!) new scents. Ranging from Caramel Pumpkin Swirl and Crisp Morning Air to Mahogany Teakwood and Warm Apple Pie, there'll be a three wick candle that will get your senses tingling. They're the perfect way to ensure your home feels all kinds of hygge come the first cold front and will keep your friends and family coming back to visit all autumn and winter long. Check some more standout scents below, add a few to your cart, and start counting down the days until mitten season.

Breakfast Is Served

PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLES 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

If reading the name of this candle doesn't make your mouth water then I truly don't know what will. Yes, I would like my apartment to smell like pumpkin pecan waffles 24/7, thank you very much.

Desert Trip

CACTUS BLOSSOM 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

If you're not into scents that are sugary sweet, this candle might be more up your alley. Featuring notes of cactus flower petal, coconut, vanilla, and lemon, it's uber fresh.

Fresh Picked

SWEET CINNAMON PUMPKIN 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

Boasting a fragrant blend of cinnamon, ground clove, vanilla cream, brown sugar, and pumpkin, this candle is sure to make you think of your favorite fall dessert.

Sticky Situation

CARAMEL APPLE 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

There's nothing better than biting through the chewy outer layer of a caramel apple and reaching its tart inside, but smelling the fruity dessert all day long might come in as a close second. Formulated with notes of Granny Smith apples, golden caramel, and cinnamon vanilla cream, this candle is equal parts fresh and decadent.

Fresh Squeezed

FRESH ORANGE 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

Orange zest, sparkling citrus, and white jasmine combine to create a candle boasting a light and fruity scent. This would be a great transitional candle to burn from now through until fall.

Fall Foliage

LEAVES 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

Crunching through piles of freshly raked leaves is definitely one of life's simple pleasures, and this candle, which features notes of red apple, golden nectar, and clove, will let you experience it on demand.

What's Cookin'

SUGARED SNICKERDOODLE 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

What's better than the smell of freshly baked snickerdoodle cookies? Nothing, which is why Bath & Body Works channeled the fragrance into this candle.

Flame On

MARSHMALLOW FIRESIDE 3-Wick Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works Buy Now

Featuring scents of tasted marshmallow, smoldering woods, fire roasted vanilla, and crystallized amber, this candle is basically a mini fire pit in itself. Whether you love camping out in the woods or making a s'more in your backyard chiminea, this scent will remind you of good times.