I know I already have enough candles for the next 10 Halloweens, but Bath & Body Works' Halloween 2019 products are so good, you're just going to have to deal with the fact that I'll be buying even more. It's scary how cute this year's lineup is, people — see what I did there? Whether you're throwing a Halloween party for the ages, staying in to watch a horror movie, or just want to light something ~festive~ while you wait around to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, this year's collection will most definitely have a treat for you to enjoy. No tricks, not even one! Every new scent is a hit.

This time around, B&BW's Halloween line spans almost every category: we're talking hand soaps, sanitizers, and creams, bath bombs, home scents, and of course, candles. Let's start with that last one, shall we? My personal fave is the new Vampire Blood 3-Wick Candle ($25, bathandbodyworks.com), because just look at that holographic black spiderweb on the packaging. So major. Bath & Body Works, you've outdone yourself.

I admit, I'm not even a huge Halloween gal, but this might be my favorite candle packaging of all time:

Fortunately, the scent is equally bomb, with notes of strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine, and dark Transylvanian plum. Sultry, no? I'm so into it. Bonus points for the blood-red wax.

My runner-up candle fave is the Ghoul Friend 3-Wick Candle ($25, bathandbodyworks.com), which I love primarily for the punny name:

How cute is that? I love that this one's packaging features a tattoo-esque font and spooky roses. Very Kat Von D Beauty vibes, if you ask me. The scent itself consists of strawberries, peony, and citrus, so even though the gray wax looks dark, the smell is super refreshing.

If you'd prefer to keep one of your not-so-festive candles lit, simply stick it in this year's Halloween 3-Wick Candle Holder ($15, bathandbodyworks.com), and boom! You're festive AF:

This isn't the only candle holder in the Halloween drop, but it's def my fave. I love how it tells a little story with all the characters and locations, from the mini graveyard to the skeleton pup to the spooky haunted house! This one's a 10/10 for me, and I'll be sad to put it away when it's time to switch over to my Thanksgiving decor.

That said, I'll most likely keep the Sugar Skull Nightlight Wallflower Fragrance Plug ($17, bathandbodyworks.com) up all year round, because I love it that much:

If you love Halloween but don't really vibe with the traditional orange-and-black color palette, colorful, bright sugar skulls are for you. This Wallflower Fragrance Plug features three sugar skulls in white, orange, and hot pink, plus a turquoise flower for added pizazz.

I'll most likely be staying in with the girls this Halloween, so you bet your bottom dollar I'll be snagging a pair of Shadow the Cat Shea-Infused Socks ($9, bathandbodyworks.com) for everyone:

Getting these babies is way better than candy! And you don't even have to go door-to-door for them; all it takes is a quick online order or a shopping trip at your local Bath & Body Works. Easy enough!

Last but not least, I have to shout out the Candi Corn Bath Fizzy ($8, bathandbodyworks.com), which I can confirm I'll be buying multiples of:

With notes of sparkling clementine, crisp bergamot, apple blossom, pink pepper, and blonde woods, this baby smells more like a dream than a nightmare, but the cute packaging and funky purple hue keep it Halloween-friendly.

Believe it or not, the above is only a smattering of what Bath & Body Works has in stock for Halloween 2019. To check out the rest and stock up for the season, hit up your local store or visit the online shop now.