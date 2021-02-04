Baskin-Robbins is making it so much sweeter to spread the love this Valentine's Day, thanks to a new heart-shaped offering. Because the way to anyone's heart is through their stomach, the company is bringing back its Love Potion ice cream as well as introducing a new customizable cake inspired by a box of chocolates — and the resemblance is uncanny. Whether you're boo'd up or planning to spend Feb. 14 solo (or with your pod), Baskin-Robbins’ Valentine’s Day 2021 heart-shaped cake is a fun and 'Gram-worthy way to ring in the holiday.

Leaning into February's treat yo' self vibes is about to be so easy with this "Box Of Chocolates" heart-shaped cake that looks just like a candy box complete with a mix of real milk chocolate candies. IMHO, chocolate goes hand in hand with Valentine's Day, but Baskin-Robbins is giving you the best of both worlds because this candy box illusion is actually a full-blown made-to-order ice cream cake that's topped with layers of rich fudge and the milk chocolate candies.

When ordering (which you can do at BaskinRobbins.com, through the mobile app, or in-person at a store) you'll first need to choose between a $15 small size that serves two to four people or a larger size that serves 10 to 12 people and costs $36.99.

You can then pick between a vanilla or chocolate cake base, add your choice of ice cream flavor, and, if you want, a customizable message to accompany the treat.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Keep in mind that Baskin-Robbins brought back the fan-favorite Love Potion #31 as its February flavor of the month. So, you can up the V-Day vibes when you choose the limited-edition flavor made with white chocolate-and-raspberry ice cream that's swirled with raspberry ribbons and dotted with raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts and chocolate-flavored chips. Both the cake and Love Potion ice cream will be available all month long.

If you're going the cake route, the Box of Chocolates Cake needs to be ordered 24 to 48 hours in advance, so you'll need to plan ahead to make sure you or a special someone gets the cake. In keeping with the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for grocery shopping as of Dec. 31, you might want to consider ordering online or via the mobile app to limit your exposure to others. When picking up your cake, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands after leaving the store and before digging into your cake.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.