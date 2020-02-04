It's time to pick up some tasty treats to celebrate Valentine's Day. Whether you want to impress that special someone or you simply want to let your BFF know how much you care, Baskin-Robbins' Valentine's Day ice cream and cakes are here to help. The festive desserts are the perfect way to sprinkle some love this season.

Baskin-Robbins' February flavor of the month is aptly named Date Night, and this Valentine's Day exclusive features chocolate and caramel ice cream swirled with mini milk-chocolate caramel cups and a caramel ribbon. It's all finished off with a hint of salt, to give the sweet and rich flavor the perfect balance. The Date Night Three-Scoop Sundae takes this limited-edition flavor to the next level. The special sundae is made with three scoops of Date Night ice cream, and it's topped with caramel pralines, hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped almonds, and a cherry.

Baskin-Robbins' Love Potion #31 ice cream flavor is also back for the holiday. The fan-favorite white chocolate-and raspberry-flavored ice cream has rich chocolate chips, raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, and A raspberry swirl. You can order the flavor at participating U.S. locations during the month of February.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins' also has a lineup of adorable cakes available this holiday. The chains new cakes are decorated with designs that look exactly like those folded-up Valentine's you used to give out as a kid. They include sayings like, "You're the sprinkles on my ice cream," and, "You're better than ice cream, Galentine!" You can customize the cake by choosing one of five card designs as well as the ice cream flavor. You can choose from a 1/4 sheet cake — which costs $23.99 and serves 4-6 people — all the way up to a full sheet cake, which costs $49.99 and serves 16 to 24 people.

You can also check out the Valentine Unicorn Cake, which starts at $27.99 for a 6-inch round cake. The magical treat includes a mane made of pink frosting, dark chocolate heart-shaped shades, a sugar cone horn covered in heart-shaped sprinkles, and white chocolate ears. If you're looking for a way to share your love, the Valentine's Day Heart Cones Cake sells for $31.99. The heart-shaped ice cream cake is topped with a design featuring two cones that join together to form a heart.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

You can order your special cakes online for in-store pick-up at Baskin-Robbins' website or using the Baskin-Robbins mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android. To get $3 off cake purchases of $15 or more, use the promo code "BEMINE" on online cake orders through Friday, Feb. 14.