To celebrate the month of December and a new holiday flavor, Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash are offering customers a deal on deliveries. To make it even better, Baskin-Robbins' December DoorDash deal includes plenty seasonal flavors that will put you in the holiday mood. So, get ready to save and taste the flavors of the season.

To get some savings on some ice cream from Baskin-Robbins through Dec. 22, order your scoops with DoorDash and get $5 off and free delivery on your order of $10 or more with the promo code "TISTHESEASON." You must order a subtotal greater than $10 before taxes and fees, and the code is good for delivery only on orders in the United States. You also must have a valid DoorDash account, and you can only redeem the code once, so order wisely.

Included in this deal is the brand new Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor for December, Jolly Mint, which is made with pink-and-white butter mint ice cream and white chocolate flakes. It's basically like a combo of ice cream and candy canes, and you can enjoy it as a single scoop in a dish or cone, toss it in a festive milkshake, or dress it up as a two-scoop sundae.

Other desserts you can snag from Baskin-Robbins with the discount code include some signature seasonal flavors like Winter White Chocolate, Eggnog, and Peppermint. The Peppermint flavor has pieces of peppermint candy inside, while Eggnog is like one of your favorite holiday sips. The Winter White Chocolate is especially festive, with white chocolate ice cream, pieces of cherry coated in chocolate-flavored coating, and a ribbon of cherry throughout.

The ice cream cake selection this year includes a Reindeer, Snowman, Santa, Elf, Polar Bear, and some wintry Frozen II cakes. They even have a cute Yule Log and gingerbread house-inspired cake.

Baskin-Robbins is also offering a special deal on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at participating locations, with a single scoop of ice cream — including the seasonal flavors — for $1.70 or two pre-packaged quarts for $7.99. The offer will vary by market and can't be combined with other discounts, so you may want to check your local Baskin-Robbins before going in.

Make sure you grab the DoorDash deal ASAP to try the new Jolly Mint flavor before the deal is over on Dec. 22.