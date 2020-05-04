In true embarrassing mom form, Barbra Weber made an Instagram of Peter and Kelley Flanagan to celebrate their relationship. ICYMI: On May 3, Peter posted a super couple-y picture of himself and Kelley hugging as he flies a plane she's co-piloting. "You caught me. Let the adventure begin," he wrote in the caption adding a shooting star emoji.

But before Peter went ahead and made things official with his new girlfriend, his mom had already taken to Instagram to make it pretty clear her son was getting serious with Kelley. Yep, a day before Peter went ahead and made things official with Kelley, his mom shipped them with a homemade collage posted on May 2. The collage in question includes six images (seven if you include the "pic collage" watermark on the bottom right corner) and I think it's important we highlight each one:

A picture of Peter and Kelley holding hands their first night on the show.

The picture of Peter and Kelley on the plane (the same one Peter used to go Instagram official with Kelley the next day).

A solo shot of Kelley standing looking skeptical.

A solo shot of Peter placed strategically right next to Kelley's to make it look like he's lovingly gazing at her.

A zoomed in red rose emoji she placed over a blush pink backdrop.

Without further ado, I present to you Barb's collage:

Can't you just hear Peter opening Instagram, seeing himself tagged in this and screaming into the void, "ugh, mom!!! Stop embarrassing me!!!!" I love it.

To be fair, Peter shouldn't be that surprised that his mom would be so excited about his new relationship that she'd want to create a collage commemorating his love. Barb has always made it clear she loves Kelley. Even when Peter and Kelley were donezo as far as the public was concerned, Barb wasn't shy about fan-girling over Kelley's Instagram page. On March 11, the Comments by Bachelor Instagram account famously caught Barb commenting on not one but two of Kelley's pictures of herself from the live After the Final Rose show. (You know, the one where Barb now infamously told Peter he was going to have to "fail to succeed" with Madison Prewett?)

On one post, Barb wrote, "The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!You were and will always be my Fav rav," alongside a heart emoji. On the next, she wrote "we need to do lunch and go shopping for the day," alongside another red heart emoji.

The woman's son is now finally dating her "Fav rav." Can you blame her for making an Instagram collage to celebrate?