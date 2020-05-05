Just when you thought the woman could not possibly be more shady, Barbra Weber cropped Madison Prewett out of her Instagram collage celebrating Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's newly official relationship. At least her feelings are clear, amirite? ICYMI: Barb took to Instagram on May 2 to grace the world with a Peak Embarrassing Mom homemade pic collage to celebrate her son's relationship with Kelley, who's always been one of her favorites from his season of The Bachelor. The collage, which she captioned "❤️Serendipity❤️," featured five seemingly casual images:

A picture of Peter and Kelley holding hands during his season.

A picture of Peter and Kelley kissing while he flies a plane (this is the same shot he used to announce their relationship).

A red rose emoji.

A solo shot of Peter smiling.

A solo shot of Kelley looking a bit skeptical.

Upon first glance, it's no big deal. But Barb managed to pack a little slight toward Madison Prewett into the seemingly innocent post.

So, remember that solo shot of Kelley I mentioned Barb has lovingly included in her collage? You might recognize it from a moment on Season 24 of The Bachelor. Here it is on the bottom right:

Well, apparently the original version of this picture also included Madison.

LOL. In other words, out of all of the solo pictures of Kelley readily available to her, Barb chose to go with the one picture that allowed her the satisfaction of cropping Madison out.

If you forgot what the beef was between Madison and Barb, let me give you a quick refresher. Barb never really felt like Madison was a good fit for her son, claiming that Madison wasn't as into Peter as he was into her. Things really came to a head during the live After the Final rose taping when Peter revealed he had left Hannah Ann Sluss to be with Madison. Barb made it clear she wasn't supportive of her son's decision. "When I met Madison, it was a rocky road," Barbara said to the live audience. "We waited three hours to meet her and she didn't apologize." She then went on to say that her son was going to have to "fail to succeed" with Madison.

Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

So, um, yeah. She's not exactly her biggest fan. Meanwhile, she's been a huge fan of Kelley's from day one. On March 11, the Comments by Bachelor Instagram account famously caught Barb commenting on not one but two of Kelley's pictures of herself from that same live After the Final Rose show where Barb went off on Madison.

On one post, Barb wrote, "The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!You were and will always be my Fav rav," alongside a heart emoji. On the next, she wrote "we need to do lunch and go shopping for the day," alongside another red heart emoji.

Alas, her son is finally with her "Fav rav." But, apparently that's not enough to stop our girl Barb from throwing a teeny bit of celebratory shade Madison's way.