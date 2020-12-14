Barbie Ferreira’s Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Strong-Willed Partner

Actress and model Barbie Ferreira has been living her fiercest life long before she landed a lead role on HBO's Euphoria. In addition to being an edgy and angelic fashion queen, the young star has also garnered attention for her stunning physique that's kept a necessary dialogue surrounding body inclusivity in full swing. Born on Dec. 14, it's not one bit surprising that Barbie Ferreira’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. After all, her confidence and free-spirited personality make it clear that she's not afraid to be the most authentic version of herself.

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is known for their bold approach to life. This is not the type of person you find waiting on the sidelines for an opportunity to come their way. They know what they want and they go after it. That said, when it comes to love, Sag often enjoys the ritual and performance surrounding the courtship process. While they won't be afraid to drop hints that they're interested in someone, they understand good things come to those who wait, so they tend to let romantic connections develop organically. As a highly passionate partner, they also know that the longer a connection simmers, the more satisfying it can be when things finally heat up.

A Sag knows their worth and expects to be completely won over by their partner before they decide to commit. Their sparkling wit and sharp mind make them great speakers who love to entertain their friends and loved ones. However, their practical outlook and direct communication style mean they can have a reputation for dishing out tough love that's often interpreted as overly harsh. Although they never intend to offend, don't expect a Sag lover to go easy on you. They call it exactly as they see it, and for this reason, they tend to do better with romantic partners who have thick skin and a strong sense of self.

John Fredrickson/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ultimately, if you want to be in a healthy relationship with a Sagittarius, the most important thing is respecting their independence, as they won't tolerate being smothered. If you're idea of the perfect relationship hinges on the idea that both partners are separate people with separate lives that sometimes overlap, then you'll likely hit it off with a Sag. If you're after a Bonnie and Clyde type partner in crime who places the relationship above all else, you might have trouble getting a Sag to comply.