Let's be real: Valentine's Day can feel kind of kitschy and excessive (especially if you're single), but it can also be a great opportunity to tell your loved ones how much you care. In fact, even a simple social media post can be enough to let someone know you're thinking of them — and former President Barack Obama seems to know that. On Feb. 14, the Obamas shared the love on social media, and Barack Obama's Valentine's Day post to Michelle, Sasha, and Malia was so sweet, it'll probably make your eyes water.

Barack's Valentine's Day message on Twitter included a heartwarming photo of the entire family, including himself, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia. Along with the photo, Barack wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes light makes everything brighter."

Of course, Michelle also shared a sweet message for the holiday and gave a special shoutout to her husband in a Feb. 14 Twitter post. It seemed Barack and Michelle both had bright lights on the mind, because along with a photo of the couple gazing at an art installation, Michelle wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side."

The former first couple, who tied the knot in October 1992, has never been shy about sharing special moments in the public eye. After witnessing four years of former first lady Melania Trump swatting President Donald Trump's hand away, it's kind of refreshing to see Barack and Michelle show one another some sincere affection. For Valentine's Day 2020, Barack dedicated an Instagram and Twitter post to Michelle, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, @MichelleObama." The caption was set next to an adorable photo of the two showing off their spirited dance moves, with Barack pulling a slightly goofy face. Hey, who says you have to be good at dancing to love it?

Barack and Michelle are always so in sync with one another, and their Valentine's Day posts this year definitely proved that. The couple both posted at about the same time on Feb. 14, and both used a theme of light and brightness in their messages.

Okay, so maybe these posts are a little cheesy, but who really cares if they're so sweet? It's safe to say the Obamas have officially set the standard for social media posts on Valentine's Day.