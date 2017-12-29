Barack Obama's Tweets About Good News Will Make You Feel So Much Better About 2017

On Friday, Dec. 29, former President Barack Obama shared a string of tweets about good news to help guide us all as 2017 comes to a close. "As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead," Obama's Friday morning tweet thread began. "For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America."

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what's ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America. — (@barackobama) #

More to come.