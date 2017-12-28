Tweets About Donald Trump’s Anna Wintour Dig Have Us Laughing So Hard

In the midst of a 10-day holiday trip to Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump took time out of his busy golf schedule to, what else, tweet insults at someone he doesn't like. This time, he took aim at the incomparable Anna Wintour for what he determined to be an unnecessary apology to Hillary Clinton for an ill-advised video. The problem? The video was posted by Vanity Fair, and Wintour is, quite famously, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. So, of course, the tweets about Trump's Anna Wintour insult are gold.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Trump took time out of his busy schedule of golf, golf, and more golf to tweet about Vanity Fair. He wrote, "Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James's & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Aside from the near-inscrutable tangle of language (for example, the "Amb to Court of St. James's" is referring to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom), there's a glaring problem with his complaint: while Wintour does openly loathe Trump, and she is the artistic director of Vanity Fair's parent company, Condé Nast, she is not the editor of VF, and it's doubtful that she had a hand in a quick holiday-week video. (And it's also sad. I mean, dude, it's almost 2018. Give the "Crooked Hillary" thing a rest.)

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James's & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — (@realdonaldtrump) #

And anyways, it's an odd thing to insult. The apology to which Trump is referring is the result of a poorly considered video from Vanity Fair, in which they (kind of jokingly) advise former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to do anything else but run for office again — including taking up volunteer work or even knitting. The video, which admittedly flirts with sexism and ageism, caused an uproar, and the surge of anger even led the writer behind the "knitting" joke, Maya Kosoff, to leave Twitter for the foreseeable future due to harassment, according to Nylon.

After the inevitable backlash, Vanity Fair apologized through a spokesperson. According to the BBC, Vanity Fair spokeswoman Beth Kseniak said in a statement about the video, "It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark." But Trump, supposedly, didn't think the apology was necessary, hence the furious complaint which he probably wrote somewhere on the back nine.

Look. I get it. Who among us hasn't wielded their unparalleled power to mistakenly target the wrong female media giant for apologizing for publishing a nasty video about your enemy? Who among us??

But obviously, the tweet was — surprise! — extremely misguided, factually inaccurate, and just plain tacky.

So of course, Twitter is going to town on it.

Everything else aside, Anna Wintour is not at all the editor of Vanity Fair. I look forward to the prompt correction. — (@ddale8) #

To be fair to the man who is supposed to be running the country, Wintour is, once again, the artistic director of Condé Nast, which owns Vanity Fair. So while it's a stretch, it's doable if you're flexible.

Look, this media criticism of Anna Wintour is what white working class voters in Ohio and Wisconsin wanted. https://t.co/zrLsP64RVf — (@dandrezner) #

@dandrezner @KevinMKruse It is difficult to overstate the importance of Anna Wintour to the voters of Youngstown. — (@davidaolson1) #

Anna Wintour is at @Vogue, not @VanityFair. I am telling you this moron will nuke the wrong Korea. — (@areta) #

(I mean, @areta does make a good point.)

Now is the Wintour of Trump's discontent... — (@joshmalina) #

Things Americans don't care about: 1. Vanity Fair 2. Anna Wintour 3. Amb to Court of St James https://t.co/Akoi1XZOB7 — (@ianbremmer) #

Before you try to come for someone like Wintour, you should probably reconsider.

After all, Wintour could probably eat you alive.

I hope Anna Wintour responds to Trump. https://t.co/SYDihQnlyQ — (@elielcruz) #

Live footage of Anna Wintour reacting to Tr*mp's unhinged tweet — (@evanrosskatz) #

Pictured: Anna Wintour, beside herself with grief & begging for forgiveness — (@roguecpi) #

@TrueFactsStated His Anna Wintour tweet is giving me LIFE today! God I wish she had a Twitter account. I hope she releases a statement (reads him to filth), in response his blatant lie. Anna does not "beg". Anyone who knows her, knows that. I worship her. I'd not want to piss her off. — (@looloomagdalena) #

Imagine being the person that has to tell Anna Wintour tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump mentioned her in a tweet. — (@elielcruz) #

Anna Wintour in her office at *Vogue* right now: https://t.co/FP4k72sXH8 — (@shaunardebono) #

Wintour would never beg.

@realDonaldTrump Anna Wintour doesn't beg. https://t.co/UU6BMNa3AU — (@ohkirsten) #

@Alaska5000 as Anna Wintour is basically America's, no the world's, official reaction to @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/4BJq72G5dt — (@halanscott) #

Also, per usual, there's an old Trump tweet that directly contradicts today's rant.

Trump comments on Anna Wintour as a possible ambassador L - December 2012 R - December 2017 — (@leahmcelrath) #

(His 2012 support for Wintour was very real, and perhaps gives us a window into his mind.)

You will be pleased to know that there is a whole sub-genre of these tweets dedicated to Miranda Priestly.

It's perfect in so many different ways: Priestly is Wintour in the Devil Wears Prada universe. Plus, Trump has also gone after Meryl Streep in the past, calling her a "Hillary flunky" and "one of the most over rated actresses in Hollywood" after the 2017 Golden Globes.

So it is delicious to see the two women come together, if only by the powers of social media, to mock our president's dumb tweet.

anna wintour seeing trump's tweet https://t.co/b6OBn0PVUv — (@democracydiva) #

anna wintour this morning https://t.co/Y2RNxK8DYV — (@chrisgeidner) #

@chrisgeidner I picture Anna Wintour speaking to Trump like this: https://t.co/TkQlWoHsVB — (@letsgoheather) #

Look, I'm not here to be one of those people who tweets, "Did you forget that she's at Voooooogue?" Because Wintour does have considerable power over Vanity Fair as Condé's artistic director. But it's a weird thing to tweet, and there are a lot more things Trump could be doing with his time.

So, in the immortal words of Hillary Clinton, who, as far as we know has not yet taken up knitting: Delete. Your. Account.