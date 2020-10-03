Barack Obama wished the Trumps well after the president and first lady shared the new they'd tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 2. One of the many politicians sharing recovery messages as the Trumps begin their process of quarantine, Obama was open about his belief that political differences should be set aside in this instance. ICYMI, Barack Obama's message about the Trumps' coronavirus diagnosis showed his concern about their health.

The world learned of Trump's coronavirus results in a tweet early on Oct. 2. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" It is still unclear how the Trumps contracted coronavirus, but analysts have their guesses. There are any number of events, such as president's indoor rally in Nevada two weeks prior, which may put him at higher risk of exposure. But the best guess is that Trump and several other politicians likely contracted the virus at Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, which took place in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday, Sept. 26. Some are saying it was a matter of time since Trump repeatedly downplayed the virus and safety precautions.

Regardless of how or where Trump contracted the coronavirus, many politicians, including Obama, have reached out to express wishes for recovery. Obama responded to the news by tweeting out support on Friday, Oct. 2. "Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need," he wrote. He followed the initial tweet by asking everyone to remember humanity before politics, asking others to set beliefs aside. "Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans," he said. "We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party."

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden also sent positive wishes to the Trumps on Oct. 2. "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he wrote.

Biden's running mate, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, took to Twitter shortly after. "Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts," she wrote.

Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee, also gave well wishes to the Trumps' on Twitter, despite party differences. "We wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery, and hope for the safety of the White House staff, the Secret Service, and others putting their lives on the line," she wrote on Oct. 2. "This pandemic has affected so many. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities."

The New York Times reports the president reportedly only has mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, congestion, and a cough. Shortly after sharing his diagnosis on Friday, Oct. 2, he's also been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precaution. He posted a video message on Twitter following the announcement. “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he said. “The first lady is doing very well,” he added.

