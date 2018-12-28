With the winter season in full effect, it's the perfect time to grab a cup of hot cocoa, a fuzzy blanket, and sink into a good read. If you need a recommendation, check your social media timelines. With the last days of 2018 upon us, people have been sharing their all-time favorites of the year online, from music to movies to books. Even President Barack Obama has taken a trip down memory lane, sharing many of his personal favorites of the year to social media, and Barack Obama's favorite book of 2018 is one that has been all over the headlines as of late. So get your library card ready.

Obama kicked off his yearly tradition of sharing his favorites of the past year through a Facebook post, shared on Dec. 28. Though there's a stunning 29 books listed for anticipating fans to check out, he wrote that Becoming, the newly released memoir of first lady Michelle Obama, is "obviously my favorite!" He also wrote that he found the novel (among the others), "[the] most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved." Dare I say, #RelationshipGoals? I mean, it's not everyday that one's spouse beats out other big-name authors like influential We Should All Be Feminists writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, activist and president Nelson Mandela, and Man Booker prize winner Chinua Achebe, even if she did have the home court advantage.

And it's not like he's just being nice — it seems like a lot of people absolutely adore the book. Vanity Fair called the novel "meticulous, moving, and glorious." The New Yorker said "Becoming is the heralding of [Michelle's] second coming." And if that doesn't say enough, the memoir is the best-selling hardcover of the year, according to The New York Times best seller list, beating out other hugely successful books like Bob Woodward’s Fear, the dissection of the Trump administration that had everyone talking earlier this year. Not too bad for a book that has only been on shelves since Nov. 13.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Michelle is currently on a book tour for her memoir, which has been extended into 2019 due to how wildly popular it's been. A lot of that, in addition to Michelle's charm and wit, likely has to do with the content of the book. She discusses almost anything you can think of in the novel, from her upbringing to her relationship with Obama to her feelings about President Trump's inauguration and Trump himself. And her hubby can't get enough of it. On Nov. 18, he even surprised Michelle at one of the stops on her tour, carrying out a bouquet of pink roses in support of her. And after the audience erupted into into cheers and applause, things got even cuter: He implied that Michelle is the Beyoncé to his JAY-Z. According to USA Today, he said:

This is like, you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert?… Like, 'Crazy in Love'? It's the same thing. It's just a little sample to enhance the concert.

He reportedly went on to call his wife "one of a kind," strong and dependable. USA Today also reported that Obama said he knew that if they started a family, the children would be "extraordinary."

Well, friends, the people have spoken. Becoming is it. Now excuse me, I've gotta grab that cocoa and get back to reading my copy.